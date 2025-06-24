PRESIDENT ALI TARGETS AZRUDDIN IN FIERCE PRE-DAWN MESSAGE: ‘A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY’

GEORGETOWN – In a dramatic pre-dawn broadcast on Tuesday morning, President Irfaan Ali came out swinging from State House, declaring that Guyana’s security and stability are on the line as the country heads toward the September 1 general elections.

In the 15-minute televised address, the President presented a forceful case for continuity under his administration while issuing a sharp warning about “risky” alternatives—taking aim without directly naming billionaire presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, who remains under U.S. sanctions for alleged financial misconduct.

Ali didn’t mince words: “We must understand that one of our greatest threats is Venezuela. And to fight this threat, it requires diplomacy. It requires partnership. And one of our greatest partners is the United States.”

His message was clear: electing a candidate who jeopardizes ties with Washington could be catastrophic. “We can’t risk our relationship with the United States, who have already said to us that they have serious national security concerns about individuals. One such individual believes that he can sacrifice the safety and security of an entire country for his self-interest.”

Though Mohamed was not named, the implication was unmistakable. The businessman, who recently launched his campaign under the WIN party, is still under U.S. sanctions linked to alleged tax evasion and gold under-declaration.

With Guyana’s sovereignty increasingly threatened by Venezuela’s renewed claims to the Essequibo region, Ali positioned his government as a stabilizing force that understands the geopolitical stakes.

He told citizens, “Our safety, our stability, our transformation—it is fragile. But it is also strong once we make the right decisions… the right decisions for our country, for our families, and for our community.”

Ali’s message touched a nerve with many Guyanese who’ve grown uneasy about regional tensions and internal security challenges. He emphasized that his government has made major investments in national security infrastructure and is working closely with international partners to fortify Guyana’s borders.

Turning his attention to the opposition, Ali accused the former APNU+AFC administration of failing to deliver during its term in office. He said they continue to campaign on empty promises, offering little in the way of concrete plans for Guyana’s future.

“A viable country is not like Christmas and Santa Claus walking around,” Ali said bluntly. “It is about strong policies, good leadership, consistent leadership, trusted leadership.”

The speech marks a sharp escalation in the lead-up to what is shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes elections in recent Guyanese history. Political parties are expected to submit their lists of candidates on July 14, setting the stage for a heated campaign season.

With national security, economic development, and foreign policy all now at the forefront, President Ali has made it clear: this election is about far more than politics—it’s about who is fit to protect the future of the nation.

