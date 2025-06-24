“NO MORE WAITING”: AZRUDDIN MOHAMED MAKES DIRECT PITCH TO YOUTH IN PRESIDENTIAL LAUNCH

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — In a campaign launch aimed squarely at the country’s youth, businessman-turned-presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed on Monday night told young Guyanese that their time to lead has finally arrived.

“Young people, this is your moment,” Mohamed declared in a live video unveiling his new political party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). “Your voice will not be used. It will be heard.”

The 38-year-old billionaire, known for his sprawling business empire and philanthropic efforts, promised a new kind of leadership—one that puts youth at the center of Guyana’s future. His message was clear: the days of waiting for change are over, and the next generation must be the ones to shape what comes next.

Mohamed’s campaign narrative is one many young people have grown up hoping to hear. Disillusioned with politics dominated by older generations and hardened by limited economic opportunities, thousands of Guyanese youth have grown increasingly vocal in their demands for inclusion, accountability, and progress.

“We are building bridges, not borders,” Mohamed said, in a speech heavy on symbolism. “Bridges that connect the poor to the rich. That connect those who’ve been left behind to opportunity.”

WIN, according to Mohamed, is not just a political party but a youth-powered movement. Its agenda includes massive investments in education, technology, job creation, and entrepreneurship—all key areas for a demographic hungry for independence and stability.

The campaign’s youth-first rhetoric isn’t accidental. With nearly 60% of Guyana’s population under the age of 35, the youth vote could prove decisive in the September 1 General and Regional Elections. Mohamed appears to be positioning himself as the one candidate speaking directly to that generation.

Still, his political debut comes with baggage. He remains under U.S. sanctions, alongside his father and Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas. And just last month, he was charged with tax evasion related to the importation of a luxury car—allegations he has dismissed as politically motivated.

Despite the legal cloud, Mohamed’s campaign has hit the ground running. He’s been touring the country, meeting with residents in urban and rural communities, and promising to turn the country’s natural wealth into tangible opportunities for everyday people—especially the young.

“Too many young Guyanese are forced to leave their families behind in search of work. Too many are sitting at home with degrees and no jobs. This is not the future they were promised,” said Alana James, a 27-year-old graduate from Berbice who watched the launch online. “If he’s serious, I’m listening.”

Mohamed insists that WIN’s mission is to build a Guyana where no young person is sidelined. He’s promised better healthcare and education, a more efficient government, and a society that rewards initiative, not connections.

Whether the message lands with skeptical, underemployed youth remains to be seen. But for now, Mohamed has succeeded in opening a political door that many in his generation have long felt was closed.

And as campaign season heats up, one thing is certain: the youth vote is no longer optional—it’s essential. And Azruddin Mohamed is betting big that he can be the one to harness it.

