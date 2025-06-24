Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeCrimeGUY$13.1 MILLION ROBBERY AT FANTASY GAMING LOUNGE,SECURITY GUARD IS THE PRIME SUSPECT
CrimeNews

GUY$13.1 MILLION ROBBERY AT FANTASY GAMING LOUNGE,SECURITY GUARD IS THE PRIME SUSPECT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
141

Casino Heist: Security Guard on the Run with $13.1M After Armed Robbery at Fantasy Gaming Lounge

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Police are on the hunt for a 24-year-old casino security guard who reportedly held casino staff at gunpoint, fired a shot, and made off with over $13.1 million Guyana dollars in a dramatic early morning robbery on Sunday.

The heist occurred at the Fantasy Gaming Lounge, where investigators say the suspect used his 9mm service pistol to shoot at an electronic security door, forcing terrified employees to comply with his demands.

Cash Packed in a Garbage Basket

According to police, after breaching the door, the suspect ordered the cashier to open the vault and pack all the cash into a garbage basket. The guard then calmly walked out of the building and made his escape via the East Coast Railway embankment.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect stopping a silver Toyota Premio, license plate PZ 5690, before fleeing in a western direction. The vehicle was last seen turning north onto Pump Road, then west onto the Rupert Craig Highway, where it vanished from view.

Ongoing Investigation

Police say the scene was processed, and one 9mm spent shell was recovered, marked, sealed, and lodged as evidence. Officers also searched the suspect’s residence, but no cash was found.

Law enforcement is actively working to track down both the suspect and the getaway vehicle.

This brazen robbery has raised serious questions about internal security protocols within entertainment and gaming establishments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station.

Previous article
ADRIANA YOUNGE LAID TO REST,MOURNERS RENEWED CALLS FOR ‘HER KILLERS TO BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE’
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI TARGETS AZRUDDIN IN FIERCE PRE-DAWN MESSAGE: ‘A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TRAP WITH EXPLOSIVE DEVICES FOUND AT MARLON PRIMO’S RESIDENCE

ALLEGED VAGRANT KILLER REMANDED FOR MURDER