GUY$13.1 MILLION ROBBERY AT FANTASY GAMING LOUNGE,SECURITY GUARD IS THE PRIME SUSPECT

Casino Heist: Security Guard on the Run with $13.1M After Armed Robbery at Fantasy Gaming Lounge

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Police are on the hunt for a 24-year-old casino security guard who reportedly held casino staff at gunpoint, fired a shot, and made off with over $13.1 million Guyana dollars in a dramatic early morning robbery on Sunday.

The heist occurred at the Fantasy Gaming Lounge, where investigators say the suspect used his 9mm service pistol to shoot at an electronic security door, forcing terrified employees to comply with his demands.

Cash Packed in a Garbage Basket

According to police, after breaching the door, the suspect ordered the cashier to open the vault and pack all the cash into a garbage basket. The guard then calmly walked out of the building and made his escape via the East Coast Railway embankment.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect stopping a silver Toyota Premio, license plate PZ 5690, before fleeing in a western direction. The vehicle was last seen turning north onto Pump Road, then west onto the Rupert Craig Highway, where it vanished from view.

Ongoing Investigation

Police say the scene was processed, and one 9mm spent shell was recovered, marked, sealed, and lodged as evidence. Officers also searched the suspect’s residence, but no cash was found.

Law enforcement is actively working to track down both the suspect and the getaway vehicle.

This brazen robbery has raised serious questions about internal security protocols within entertainment and gaming establishments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station.

