Friday, February 28, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI SWITCHES TO CAMPAIGN MODE DURING OPENING OF POLICE OFFICER’S CONFERENCE
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI SWITCHES TO CAMPAIGN MODE DURING OPENING OF POLICE OFFICER’S CONFERENCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
102

During his keynote address at the Annual Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to support his administration for a second term in office. The Head of State emphasized that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has worked tirelessly to improve the country’s security sector and deserves to continue leading Guyana’s development.

Ali underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing law enforcement, enhancing crime-fighting capabilities, and boosting welfare for police officers. He urged officers to recognize the administration’s efforts in strengthening national security and public safety.

The President’s remarks come amid growing political discourse as Guyana gears up for the 2025 General and Regional Elections. His call for the police force’s support has already sparked debate across political circles.

Previous article
GUYANA POLICE FORCE TO RECEIVE MAJOR ‘FACE LIFT’ IN 2025 – COMMISSIONER
Next article
COUPLE DIES IN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT ON ECCLES PUBLIC ROAD
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

YOUTH LEADERS URGE YOUTHS TO FIGHT CORRUPTION

NATIONAL VILLAGES’ DAY HIGHLIGHTS SIGNIFICANT PART OF GUYANA’S HISTORY