PRESIDENT ALI SWITCHES TO CAMPAIGN MODE DURING OPENING OF POLICE OFFICER’S CONFERENCE

During his keynote address at the Annual Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to support his administration for a second term in office. The Head of State emphasized that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has worked tirelessly to improve the country’s security sector and deserves to continue leading Guyana’s development.

Ali underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing law enforcement, enhancing crime-fighting capabilities, and boosting welfare for police officers. He urged officers to recognize the administration’s efforts in strengthening national security and public safety.

The President’s remarks come amid growing political discourse as Guyana gears up for the 2025 General and Regional Elections. His call for the police force’s support has already sparked debate across political circles.

