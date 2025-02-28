COUPLE DIES IN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT ON ECCLES PUBLIC ROAD

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple from East Ruimveldt on Thursday morning as their vehicle collided along the Eccles Dump Site Road, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 AM when the car veered off the road and crashed into a concrete rail, causing it to flip multiple times before landing in a trench.

Both victims, Shane Tyndall, 39, and Shabeca Gordon, 35, were trapped in the wreckage and were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded, but their efforts could not save the couple. More in this Dacia Richards report

