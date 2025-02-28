Friday, February 28, 2025
COUPLE DIES IN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT ON ECCLES PUBLIC ROAD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple from East Ruimveldt on Thursday morning as their vehicle collided along the Eccles Dump Site Road, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 AM when the car veered off the road and crashed into a concrete rail, causing it to flip multiple times before landing in a trench.

Both victims, Shane Tyndall, 39, and Shabeca Gordon, 35, were trapped in the wreckage and were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded, but their efforts could not save the couple. More in this Dacia Richards report

Hgp Nightly News Staff
