GUYANA POLICE FORCE TO RECEIVE MAJOR ‘FACE LIFT’ IN 2025 – COMMISSIONER

The Commissioner of Police has announced plans to establish several new departments, including one focused on tourism, to enhance policing and broaden the scope of the Guyana Police Force. This initiative aims to improve security for both locals and visitors and foster better community engagement in the tourism sector.

Introducing this specialized department is expected to strengthen the country’s law enforcement framework and provide a more targeted approach to tourism-related security issues. More in this Dacia Richards report

