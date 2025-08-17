Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALI SAYS HUMAN CAPITAL STRATEGY NEAR COMPLETION TO ADDRESS LABOUR SHORTAGES
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI SAYS HUMAN CAPITAL STRATEGY NEAR COMPLETION TO ADDRESS LABOUR SHORTAGES

By HGPTV
0
104

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Irfaan Ali says his government is finalising a comprehensive human capital strategy aimed at tackling Guyana’s ongoing labour shortages as the country experiences unprecedented economic growth.

Speaking on the British podcast The Rest Is Politics: Leading with Alastair Campbell on Friday, the President explained that while the rapid expansion of the economy is creating opportunities, the size of the workforce is not keeping pace. “Culturally from a work perspective, although I believe that our work culture is shifting because of the growth of the economy, which is good also, you know…we are now incentivising two jobs so that you get tax breaks on your second job. And that is because for the growth that is taking place, we don’t have the size of the labour force, the human resource capital is just too small to fuel this growth,” Dr. Ali said.

He noted that the government’s human capital strategy is closely tied to a wider migration strategy, with a strong focus on tapping into Guyana’s diaspora to help fill key gaps in the workforce. “That’s a big part of the strategy. So, we are now finalising that human capital strategy, which is linked to the migration strategy and the type of human capital that we need,” he added.

One sector already facing major pressure is healthcare. Dr. Ali pointed out that Guyana, like much of the world, is experiencing a shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals as global recruitment drives pull workers away from developing countries. “The world is going through a crisis in healthcare. For example, nurses are moving around globally. In the UK, the UK is recruiting heavily. In the Caribbean, in Guyana, we’ve all suffered from that,” he explained.

With Guyana now investing in a modern healthcare system, the need for specialists, pharmacists, technologists, and doctors is becoming even more urgent. The President said while the country is building its training capacity, shortages remain in the medium term. “So, we’re now finalising this human capital strategy that will be used to structure the education system to deliver what we want now and for the future. But also, to examine the gap that exists,” he said.

Previous article
POLITICS ASIDE, PRIYA MANICKCHAND’S LEADERSHIP ON EDUCATION IS SHOWING RESULTS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Partly decomposed body of man found on WCD seashore

FORDE: GUYANESE DESERVE “THE WHOLE TRUTH” ON MOHAMEDS AND VENEZUELA CLAIMS