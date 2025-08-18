PRESIDENT ALI ANNOUNCES $60B SOCIAL PACKAGE FOR FAMILIES, STUDENTS AND PENSIONERS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA President Dr. Irfaan Ali has unveiled a wide-ranging package of social support measures aimed at boosting the livelihoods of Guyanese families, students, and pensioners, representing one of the largest direct investments in citizens to date.

The announcement was made at a massive rally in Lethem, Region Nine, where thousands gathered to hear the Head of State outline the new measures. Among the initiatives is a significant increase in assistance for school-aged children. Each child will now benefit from a $200,000 grant, including an expanded Because We Care cash grant set at $100,000 per child.

A newly introduced transportation grant will also provide $100,000 per student to help offset travel expenses, particularly for those in hinterland and remote areas where transportation costs remain high.

Vulnerable households are also expected to benefit, with public assistance payments increasing to $40,000 monthly. Senior citizens will receive stronger financial backing as well, with old-age pensions raised to $60,000 per month. Pensioners will also benefit from a $50,000 transportation grant, aimed at easing mobility costs and improving access to essential services.

Altogether, the measures amount to a $60 billion injection directly into the pockets of citizens. Dr. Ali said the initiatives reflect his government’s commitment to ensuring that every Guyanese shares in the benefits of the country’s growing economy.

