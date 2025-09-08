PRESIDENT ALI REAPPOINTS PHILLIPS AS PRIME MINISTER, JAGDEO AS VICE PRESIDENT

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 8, 2025 – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has formally reappointed Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips as Prime Minister and Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as Vice President, bringing back two of the most prominent figures from his previous administration to anchor his new Cabinet.

At a swearing-in ceremony on Monday afternoon, Ali praised both men as leaders of proven competence and dedication. Turning first to Prime Minister Phillips, the President described him as “a pillar of strength and competence” during the 2020–2025 administration.

“In those years, he stood as a pillar of strength and competence. He handled his extensive portfolio not just with efficiency, but with a masterful command which instilled confidence across the government and throughout the nation,” Ali said. He added that despite Phillips’ many accomplishments in office, he expects the retired brigadier to “surpass his own distinguished record” in the years ahead.

On Vice President Jagdeo, Ali was equally emphatic, citing his long record of political and economic leadership. “To speak of Dr. Jagdeo, is to speak of a lifetime devoted to the socioeconomic and political wellbeing of our nation. His story is one of unparalleled achievement,” the President declared.

Ali said the pairing of Phillips and Jagdeo represents “unity of purpose and diversity of skills,” signaling continuity and stability as his second term begins.

Both men previously served in the Ali-led government from 2020 to 2025, where Phillips managed wide-ranging portfolios while Jagdeo played a central role in shaping the administration’s economic strategy.

In the coming days, President Ali is expected to unveil the remainder of his Cabinet, which will steer the government’s agenda for the next five years.

