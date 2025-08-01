PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, HONOURS ANCESTORS ON EMANCIPATION DAY

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

In a stirring Emancipation Day message to the nation, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali paid heartfelt tribute to the resilience of Guyana’s African ancestors while urging citizens to stand united against forces that seek to divide the country along racial lines.

Speaking to all Guyanese, the President called on the nation to remember the enduring strength and dignity of those who endured the brutalities of slavery. “Though subjected to the horrors of enslavement,” he said, “our ancestors never relinquished their humanity. Their resistance remains one of the most profound stories of struggle in human history.”

President Ali reminded citizens that while Emancipation marked the legal end of slavery, it also launched a new and difficult journey—a journey defined by a determination to reclaim identity, build economic independence, and create lasting community legacies.

At the heart of this effort, he highlighted the “Village Movement”—a wave of land ownership and community building by freed Africans—as a powerful symbol of self-determination. These early acts of economic resistance, he said, laid the foundation for the strong, self-reliant communities that still exist today.

But the President didn’t dwell only on the past.

He used the occasion to renew his call for national unity under the “One Guyana” vision, warning against those who exploit race for personal or political gain. “They do not uplift communities—they only divide them,” he said. “They do not solve problems—they deepen wounds.”

With a firm tone, Ali pledged continued investment in equity, inclusion, and development for all Guyanese—whether they live on the coast, in urban centers, or in remote hinterland communities.

“This is how we honour our ancestors—not just with words, but with action,” he said. “We must build a just and inclusive society, where every citizen, regardless of background, shares in the nation’s progress.”

As Emancipation festivities unfolded across the country, the President’s words served as a reminder of both the pain of the past and the promise of a united future.

“Let us celebrate the strength of our African-Guyanese sisters and brothers,” he urged, “and draw inspiration from their struggles and achievements. Their legacy lives on in the Guyana we are building—together.”

