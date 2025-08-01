Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, HONOURS ANCESTORS ON EMANCIPATION DAY
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, HONOURS ANCESTORS ON EMANCIPATION DAY

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

In a stirring Emancipation Day message to the nation, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali paid heartfelt tribute to the resilience of Guyana’s African ancestors while urging citizens to stand united against forces that seek to divide the country along racial lines.

Speaking to all Guyanese, the President called on the nation to remember the enduring strength and dignity of those who endured the brutalities of slavery. “Though subjected to the horrors of enslavement,” he said, “our ancestors never relinquished their humanity. Their resistance remains one of the most profound stories of struggle in human history.”

President Ali reminded citizens that while Emancipation marked the legal end of slavery, it also launched a new and difficult journey—a journey defined by a determination to reclaim identity, build economic independence, and create lasting community legacies.

At the heart of this effort, he highlighted the “Village Movement”—a wave of land ownership and community building by freed Africans—as a powerful symbol of self-determination. These early acts of economic resistance, he said, laid the foundation for the strong, self-reliant communities that still exist today.

But the President didn’t dwell only on the past.

He used the occasion to renew his call for national unity under the “One Guyana” vision, warning against those who exploit race for personal or political gain. “They do not uplift communities—they only divide them,” he said. “They do not solve problems—they deepen wounds.”

With a firm tone, Ali pledged continued investment in equity, inclusion, and development for all Guyanese—whether they live on the coast, in urban centers, or in remote hinterland communities.

“This is how we honour our ancestors—not just with words, but with action,” he said. “We must build a just and inclusive society, where every citizen, regardless of background, shares in the nation’s progress.”

As Emancipation festivities unfolded across the country, the President’s words served as a reminder of both the pain of the past and the promise of a united future.

“Let us celebrate the strength of our African-Guyanese sisters and brothers,” he urged, “and draw inspiration from their struggles and achievements. Their legacy lives on in the Guyana we are building—together.”

Previous article
NO SUGAR ESTATE WILL BE CLOSED, W.I.N’S AGRIVISION 2030 PROMISES TO REVIVE GUYANA’S STRUGGLING SUGAR INDUSTRY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“National Conversation” on pause, expected to resume as swiftly as possible-...

AGRICULTURE SECTOR COULD BE IN LOTS OF TROUBLE DUE TO OIL.