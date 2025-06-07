Saturday, June 7, 2025
HomeNewsLARGEST COCAINE ORGANIZATIONS OPERATING IN GUYANA,VP JAGDEO ‘NOT SURPRISED’ BY NEW US...
NewsPolitics

LARGEST COCAINE ORGANIZATIONS OPERATING IN GUYANA,VP JAGDEO ‘NOT SURPRISED’ BY NEW US SANCTIONS ON FOUR GUYANESE.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
716

U.S. Sanctions Rock Guyana: Senior Police Officer, Businessmen Named in Drug Trafficking Network

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Government of Guyana is scrambling for answers following explosive sanctions announced by the United States Treasury Department, implicating four Guyanese nationals — including a senior-ranking police officer — in a Colombian-Guyanese transnational drug trafficking ring.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), under Executive Order 14059, officially named Senior Superintendent Himnauth Shaw, Paul “Davy Jr” Daby, Mark “Demon” Cromwell, and Randolph Duncan, alongside two Colombian nationals, as key players in the trafficking of cocaine from South America to North America, Europe, and beyond.

In response to the revelations, Guyana’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced that Senior Superintendent Shaw had been sent on immediate administrative leave to facilitate an internal investigation. The Ministry said, “Further action will certainly follow,” acknowledging the serious nature of the accusations.

The sanctions allege that while in command of Region One, Shaw facilitated the safe passage of Colombian and Venezuelan drug traffickers through Guyana’s borders. Shaw, who was removed from the Region One command in September 2024 following a 4.4-ton cocaine bust, is now accused of being financially compensated by Colombian drug lords.

The two Colombian nationals, Andres Sanz and Manuel Salares Gutierrez, are alleged to be the architects of illegal airstrips in Guyana, used to fly tons of cocaine into the country for onward trafficking.

OFAC says Paul Davy Jr and Randolph Duncan operate the largest drug trafficking networks in Guyana, leveraging small aircraft, maritime vessels, and bribery of local officials to move cocaine internationally. Davy Jr reportedly uses shipping containers and a network of couriers to transport drugs and illegally mined gold to Suriname and beyond.

Duncan is said to control routes from Guyana to Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe, with the U.S. as a major destination.

Mark Cromwell, alias “Demon”, a former Guyana Police Force officer, was designated by OFAC as a violent trafficker and a close associate of Davy Jr. He is believed to be responsible for protecting shipments and enforcing territory for the drug ring.

At his weekly press briefing, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said while he could not directly confirm details of the case, he was “not at all surprised” by the developments.

Meanwhile, the Government of Guyana states that it is seeking additional information from the U.S. and will cooperate with international partners to investigate the matter further.

This latest action adds to growing international scrutiny of Guyana’s border integrity, corruption vulnerabilities, and the role of high-ranking officials in facilitating narco-operations.

Previous article
CAN THE INCARCERATED VOTE IN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS?GECOM COMMISSIONERS AT ODDS OVER THE ISSUE 
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI ATTEMPTS TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM LUXURY VEHICLE TAX EVASION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ARE NOT ON THE PPP/C AGENDA AS THE...

BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER MAJOR ISSUE FOR MABARUMA