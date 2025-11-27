Thursday, November 27, 2025
HomeNewsPREPARATION OF 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET IN PROGRESS - DR. DINGH
NewsPolitics

PREPARATION OF 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET IN PROGRESS – DR. DINGH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
113

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni Singh, says preparations for the 2026 National Budget are already underway, with all ministries and government agencies having submitted their proposals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UK–Guyana Trade Mission, Dr. Singh stated that the administration remains focused on delivering a predictable policy environment to guide national development and maintain public confidence.

He noted that the upcoming budget will be grounded in the commitments outlined in the PPP/C’s 2025 election manifesto.

“The submissions flesh out in greater detail the commitments that would have been given in the manifesto,”
Dr. Singh told reporters.

However, even as budget planning progresses, the Minister was asked about the prolonged delay in releasing the results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census—data considered critical for evidence-based decision-making.

More than two years later, the census findings remain unpublished, creating uncertainty for planning across government, business, academia, and civil society.

Dr. Singh acknowledged the concern but said he is awaiting a definitive update from the Bureau of Statistics and will raise the matter directly with Chief Statistician Errol La Cruez.

The census, completed in 2022, has not even produced preliminary results. The Bureau’s last update—issued in October 2024—promised early findings “soon,” but no data has since been released.

The Bureau of Statistics has denied allegations of political interference, citing a focus on data accuracy, and noted that several Caribbean countries have also experienced census delays.

For now, Guyanese remain in the dark about the country’s current population, demographic shifts, and housing trends—figures that traditionally inform the national budget.

Previous article
TEDx TURKEYEN SET FOR 2026, SEEKS TO ADVANCE RESEARCH METHODS AND EVALUATE LOCAL POLICIES
Next article
WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE 2022 CENSUS? GOV’T STILL UNSURE WHEN THOSE FIGURES WILL BE RELEASED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PPP COMPLAINS ABOUT THE REDUCTION OF PRIVATE POLLING PLACES

We fed up! APNU calls on Guyanese to vote solidly against...