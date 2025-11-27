PREPARATION OF 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET IN PROGRESS – DR. DINGH

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni Singh, says preparations for the 2026 National Budget are already underway, with all ministries and government agencies having submitted their proposals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UK–Guyana Trade Mission, Dr. Singh stated that the administration remains focused on delivering a predictable policy environment to guide national development and maintain public confidence.

He noted that the upcoming budget will be grounded in the commitments outlined in the PPP/C’s 2025 election manifesto.

“The submissions flesh out in greater detail the commitments that would have been given in the manifesto,”

Dr. Singh told reporters.

However, even as budget planning progresses, the Minister was asked about the prolonged delay in releasing the results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census—data considered critical for evidence-based decision-making.

More than two years later, the census findings remain unpublished, creating uncertainty for planning across government, business, academia, and civil society.

Dr. Singh acknowledged the concern but said he is awaiting a definitive update from the Bureau of Statistics and will raise the matter directly with Chief Statistician Errol La Cruez.

The census, completed in 2022, has not even produced preliminary results. The Bureau’s last update—issued in October 2024—promised early findings “soon,” but no data has since been released.

The Bureau of Statistics has denied allegations of political interference, citing a focus on data accuracy, and noted that several Caribbean countries have also experienced census delays.

For now, Guyanese remain in the dark about the country’s current population, demographic shifts, and housing trends—figures that traditionally inform the national budget.

