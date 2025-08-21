AT JUST 12, ENRIQUE SEOSARRAN PASSES TWO CSEC SUBJECTS

Young Scholar’s Determination Pays Off

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

When Enrique Seosarran and his mother moved from Berbice to Georgetown, he had just three months to prepare for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). Despite the challenge, he placed third at Isa Islamic School, earning a spot at St. Stanislaus College—but chose to remain at Isa Islamic to push himself further.

At only 12 years old, Enrique attempted CXC Mathematics and English while balancing eight school subjects and extra lessons. His daily routine was grueling yet inspiring—studying late into the night and rising before dawn to revise.

“Be disciplined with your studies and never give up on your dream,” he advises his peers.

Enrique’s journey has been fueled by the encouragement of his mother, Rohanie Etwaro, who recognized his brilliance early on. Though some teachers initially doubted him, Chase Academy opened its doors, giving Enrique the chance to pursue an extraordinary academic path.

When the new school term begins, he will enter fourth form at Chase Academy, preparing to sit 15 CXC subjects. Enrique hopes to one day fulfill his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Like this: Like Loading...