Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomeEDUCATIONAT JUST 12, ENRIQUE SEOSARRAN PASSES TWO CSEC SUBJECTS
EDUCATIONNews

AT JUST 12, ENRIQUE SEOSARRAN PASSES TWO CSEC SUBJECTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
718

Young Scholar’s Determination Pays Off

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

When Enrique Seosarran and his mother moved from Berbice to Georgetown, he had just three months to prepare for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). Despite the challenge, he placed third at Isa Islamic School, earning a spot at St. Stanislaus College—but chose to remain at Isa Islamic to push himself further.

At only 12 years old, Enrique attempted CXC Mathematics and English while balancing eight school subjects and extra lessons. His daily routine was grueling yet inspiring—studying late into the night and rising before dawn to revise.

“Be disciplined with your studies and never give up on your dream,” he advises his peers.

Enrique’s journey has been fueled by the encouragement of his mother, Rohanie Etwaro, who recognized his brilliance early on. Though some teachers initially doubted him, Chase Academy opened its doors, giving Enrique the chance to pursue an extraordinary academic path.

When the new school term begins, he will enter fourth form at Chase Academy, preparing to sit 15 CXC subjects. Enrique hopes to one day fulfill his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Previous article
PPP/C GETS A RED FLAG FROM THE CARTER CENTER OBSERVATION MISSION, REPORTS OF THE MISUSE OF STATE RESOURCES SURFACE
Next article
PPP/C TELLS DISCIPLINED SERVICES: “WE HAVE DELIVERED, AND WE WILL DO MORE”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Guyana records two COVID-19 related deaths within 24 hours

PUBLIC SCHOOL LADS COP TOP SPOTS AT NGSA 2020