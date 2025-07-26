Saturday, July 26, 2025
PPP/C FEARFUL OF BEING DRAGGED INTO A MINORITY GOVERNMENT,G.S JAGDEO TALKS ABOUT A ‘BACK DOOR ALLIANCE’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

Jagdeo Claims Opposition Alliance Aims to Push PPP into Minority Government

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

With the countdown to the September 1 General and Regional Elections underway, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is sounding the alarm over what he describes as a “master plan” by opposition forces to strip the ruling party of its parliamentary majority.

At his weekly press conference, Jagdeo alleged that a behind-the-scenes alliance between presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, APNU, and AFC is plotting to reduce the PPP’s seats in Parliament to below 50%, even if the party secures the presidency.

“There is this master plan of collaboration between Azruddin Mohamed and APNU+AFC to bring the PPP under 50% in the parliament,” Jagdeo warned.

Déjà vu of 2011?

Jagdeo likened the scenario to the 2011 elections, when then-President Donald Ramotar won the presidency but was forced to govern with a minority in Parliament — a balance of power that ultimately paralyzed legislation and triggered the proroguing of Parliament ahead of snap elections.

“They’re hoping for a repeat of 2011,” Jagdeo said. “The PPP won the presidency but didn’t have the majority in Parliament, and the country suffered.”

“Collaborating with the Devil”

In a fiery moment, Jagdeo accused the opposition of being so desperate to unseat the PPP that they would “collaborate with the devil.”

“Even if we do a great job, they don’t want us. Their motto now is: anything but the PPP,” he said.

When asked whether the PPP would be open to forming alliances with other parties if forced into a minority, Jagdeo avoided a direct answer, instead pointing to internal polling that suggests the party still expects to retain majority support.

Call to Vigilance

Jagdeo concluded with a warning to party supporters: “Be vigilant at the polls.”

The message reflects growing unease within the PPP camp that a coalition of opposition forces could create another legislative deadlock, hampering the party’s ability to govern even if it retains the presidency.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
