Saturday, July 26, 2025
MOHAMED OPTIMISTIC ABOUT U S SANCTIONS BEING LIFTED,SAYS U.S LAWYERS WORKING OVERTIME

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

Azruddin Mohamed Confident OFAC Sanctions Will Be Lifted, Says Run for Presidency Is the Will of the People

By Travis Case | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — One day after United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, raised concerns about Azruddin Mohamed potentially becoming a member of Parliament while under OFAC sanctions, the embattled businessman-turned-politician struck a confident tone at his party’s manifesto launch on Thursday.

Speaking to a packed room of reporters, the Rebuild Guyana (WIN) Party presidential candidate declared that legal proceedings were underway in the U.S. to remove him from the sanctions list.

“My lawyers in the United States of America are presently working with OFAC to get me delisted,” Mohamed said. “And I’m very optimistic that very soon, I will be delisted.”

“The US Will Work With My Government”

Despite Ambassador Theriot stating that the U.S. could work with others in Mohamed’s political team but not him personally, the WIN leader remained confident that bilateral relations could be restored if elected.

“If you listen to Ambassador Nicole yesterday, she mentioned that she can work with other members of the team… not specifically me,” Mohamed acknowledged. “But I am confident the United States government will work with my government.”

A Candidacy Fueled by Public Support

Mohamed said his decision to contest the presidency was not a move for personal gain but a response to national demand.

“This is the first time I agree with Bharrat Jagdeo — this is a sovereign nation. The people want me to run for office. That is why I declared my candidacy — because of the people of this country.”

Background on Sanctions

In 2024, Azruddin Mohamed, his father Nazar Mohamed, and their business entities were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for alleged tax evasion and under-declaration of gold exports. Former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas was also sanctioned for reportedly facilitating their activities.

Despite these allegations, Mohamed’s political campaign has gained traction among some sections of the electorate who view him as a non-traditional alternative to the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the established opposition.

Previous article
PPP/C FEARFUL OF BEING DRAGGED INTO A MINORITY GOVERNMENT,G.S JAGDEO TALKS ABOUT A ‘BACK DOOR ALLIANCE’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
