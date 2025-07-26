BOLD PROMISES, BIG QUESTIONS: WIN’S MANIFESTO UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

WIN Party Unveils Bold Economic Agenda in 2025 Manifesto, Pledges Massive Financial Relief

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

With national elections just weeks away, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party launched its 2025 manifesto on Thursday, promising sweeping financial reforms aimed at giving Guyanese citizens a larger share of the country’s oil-driven prosperity.

At the core of the party’s economic platform is a proposal for a massive 50% increase in public sector wages, a move that presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed says will correct systemic income disparities and stimulate local economic activity.

“We have the money,” Mohamed confidently stated at the launch. “This is about putting it where it belongs — in the hands of the people.”

Tax Relief Measures and Social Spending

The manifesto includes several tax and social reform pledges:

Income tax threshold raised from $130,000 to $200,000

raised from Personal income tax rate reduced from 28% to 20%

reduced from VAT lowered from 14% to 10% , with an expanded list of VAT-free goods

from , with Doubling of pensions and public assistance programs

Engagement with the private sector to increase the national minimum wage

WIN claims these measures will reduce the cost of living, boost consumer spending, and empower low-income families.

Can Guyana Afford It?

While the proposals may appeal to struggling households, economists and public finance observers have flagged serious concerns about fiscal sustainability. Guyana’s economy — although booming due to oil — remains heavily reliant on imports, with limited local production capacity and weaknesses in public financial management.

The manifesto estimates the pension increases alone would cost $60 billion annually, with tax concessions potentially costing the treasury over $200 billion per year.

“Even modest calculations show these plans could cost tens of billions more each year,” one analyst said. “Without increased revenue or restructured spending, we’re looking at either a ballooning deficit or cuts to critical capital projects.”

WIN’s Justification: Cut Waste, Not Growth

Mohamed argues that the money already exists — buried in what he calls “bloated contracts and inefficient spending”. However, observers note that no clear fiscal framework has been presented to validate how these promises would be funded.

“It’s one thing to say ‘cut inefficiencies,’” a former finance official noted. “It’s another to actually identify, recover, and reallocate billions in a budget system still developing robust oversight.”

Redistribution or Risk?

WIN’s manifesto shifts the political debate toward economic justice, challenging the current government to address growing inequality amid national prosperity. Still, experts caution that well-meaning redistribution must be paired with careful planning.

“Intentions alone won’t fund pensions or cut VAT sustainably,” one analyst said. “Guyana needs not just bold ideas — but fiscal discipline, transparent execution, and oil savings management.”

As Voters Weigh Options

As the September 1 elections approach, the WIN Party’s promises are being scrutinized not only for their appeal but also for their credibility, whether the electorate buys into the vision of rapid wealth redistribution or sees it as political expedience remains to be seen.

Like this: Like Loading...