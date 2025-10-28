MORE LOSSES THAN PROFITS, PLAISANCE FISH VENDORS DECRY POOR AND UNHEALTHY MARKET FACILITY

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Fish vendors at the Industry/Plaisance Market are demanding swift action from authorities after months of deplorable conditions that continue to affect their livelihoods.

During a visit to the market on Sunday, Nightly News observed overflowing drains, non-functioning toilets, piled-up garbage, and the complete absence of running water in the fish section. Vendors say the unsanitary conditions have driven customers away and led to mounting financial losses.

“We ain’t getting water, and it affecting we. The market stinking, and abee paying six hundred dollars—it unfair,” one vendor lamented.

Unsanitary Conditions Affecting Business

Several vendors said they are forced to fetch water from nearby residents to wash their fish and stalls, as the facility’s pipe system has been dry for weeks. They described this as inconvenient and embarrassing, especially for those who sell food products.

“The toilet not working, the place dirty. People don’t wanna come and buy here. How long we gon’ deh like this?” another fish vendor complained.

Others echoed similar frustrations, noting that even though market clerks continue to collect rental fees, there has been no improvement.

“Three months now we out of water and the drainage overflow. People scorn to come inside. It affecting business bad,” one woman told Nightly News.

Poor Drainage and Flooding

Longtime vendor Shanta highlighted another recurring problem — poor drainage. She explained that after heavy rainfall, the fish bay becomes flooded, leaving behind a foul stench.

“Sometimes the water so high and smelling so bad, customers can’t even walk through properly,” she said.

Authorities Aware of Situation

When HGPTV Nightly News contacted an official from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, it was confirmed that efforts are underway to address the issue, though no specific timeline was provided.

Vendors, however, say they have been hearing similar assurances for months and want to see immediate remedial works to restore basic sanitary conditions and restore public confidence in the market.

Like this: Like Loading...