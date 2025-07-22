POLICE TO LIMIT LORRY SPEEDS IN BID TO REDUCE ROAD DEATHS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Speed-limiting devices will soon be required on motor lorries as part of a wider traffic enforcement strategy aimed at reducing dangerous driving and improving road safety, according to Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the behaviour of heavy-duty vehicle operators, who are frequently cited for speeding, overloading, and poor vehicle maintenance.

These vehicles have been involved in a number of serious accidents, raising alarms among both commuters and law enforcement.

Speaking on the “Safeguarding the Nation” programme on Tuesday, Singh confirmed that the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department is working alongside the Ministry of Public Works to introduce weigh stations and install speed-limiting devices to control how fast lorries can travel on the roadways.

“In time to come, speed-limiting devices will be installed on lorries to restrict their speed capabilities,” Singh stated. He added that these interventions are expected to reduce road crashes and protect both passengers and pedestrians.

Guyana’s roads have become increasingly dangerous in recent years. While the total number of fatal accidents has dropped, from 117 in 2024 to 63 so far in 2025, heavy vehicles remain a source of concern due to their size, speed, and the damage they can cause in a collision.

In response, the police have stepped up patrols in high-risk areas where lorries dominate, while also engaging with contractors, truck owners, and fleet managers to encourage voluntary compliance with safety standards.

Singh also addressed the issue of minibus operators, who are often reported for speeding, overloading, and playing loud music. He noted that the police have tightened the issuance of certificates of fitness and road service licenses, two key documents required for public transportation to operate legally.

He highlighted some progress, pointing out that minibuses were involved in only one fatal crash this year, compared to eight in 2024.

That decline, Singh said, shows that enforcement is working, but more needs to be done to ensure all commercial vehicles are held to the same standard.

