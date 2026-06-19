Police Sergeant Charged With Attempted Murder, Remanded To Prison

Police Sergeant Remanded to Prison on Attempted Murder Charge for Chanta Creek Shooting

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

VREED-EN-HOOP, GUYANA — An active-duty Police Sergeant accused of shooting a local resort owner—inflicting catastrophic knee trauma that ultimately forced the surgical amputation of the victim’s leg—has been formally arraigned on an attempted murder indictment and remanded to prison.

The defendant, Police Sergeant David Lall, appeared under heavy guard before Magistrate Tamika Clarke at the Friendship Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Lall was formally hit with a primary charge of Attempted Murder alongside an auxiliary criminal count of Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent to Maim, Disfigure, Disable, or Cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

The legal processing follows an intensive probe into a bloody altercation that transpired on April 12, 2026, at Chanta Creek, a popular recreational and gold-mining hub situated along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to baseline reports filed by regional first-responders, Sergeant Lall claimed he was off-duty and socialising with extended family members when a violent confrontation erupted with a group of men. Lall alleged that he was backed into a corner and aggressively attacked by an individual wielding a cutlass, forcing him to draw his state-issued Glock 9mm service pistol and discharge a single defensive round.

The bullet struck 37-year-old Carlos Trotman, a prominent local gold miner and hospitality entrepreneur. Trotman was rushed via emergency transport to the Linden Hospital Complex (Mackenzie Hospital) for critical stabilization.

However, Trotman and his legal counsel, prominent attorney-at-law Samuel Glasgow, have fiercely blasted the officer’s self-defense claim, presenting a far more sinister narrative to investigators.

Trotman counters that the chaos ignited when Lall’s relatives initiated a bitter row with patrons at a resort establishment owned directly by the miner. The complainant alleges that Sergeant Lall and his wife were visibly intoxicated and actively hurling racial slurs at the resort’s guests.

As the proprietor, Trotman intervened to de-escalate the situation and preserve order on his premises. It is alleged that Lall responded by drawing his firearm and threatening Trotman’s life, prompting the business owner to rapidly call the local police station to report a heavily armed, severely inebriated off-duty rank.

Trotman claims that although uniform ranks responded to the resort call, they explicitly refused to disarm, test, or arrest Lall out of systemic fraternal bias toward a fellow member of the Guyana Police Force.

The miner alleges that shortly after leaving the commercial compound, Lall deliberately intercepted his vehicle along the roadway, exited his car, and fired two deliberate rounds directly at him. One of the projectiles shattered Trotman’s knee.

In a chilling addendum to his statement, the gold miner asserts that as he lay bleeding on the ground, Sergeant Lall walked over, stood directly above him, and pulled the trigger a third time with the clear intention of executing him, but the Glock pistol structurally malfunctioned.

Due to the extensive bone and vascular necrosis caused by the bullet trauma, specialized surgeons later had to completely amputate Trotman’s left leg above the knee to preserve his life.

During the arraignment, Lall’s defense attorney, Stacey Gooding, aggressively applied for standard bail conditions. However, Magistrate Clarke denied the application, citing the severity of the permanent injuries, the misuse of a state-issued weapon, and potential witness tampering. Lall was remanded to prison until July 8, 2026, for the mandatory disclosure of statements.

In a concurrent filing, Lall’s wife was separately processed and charged with misdemeanor assault linked to the initial resort brawl. She was granted cash bail and is scheduled to return to the Friendship dock alongside her husband on July 8.