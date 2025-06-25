MILITARY STRATEGY IN PLACE TO PROTECT BORDERS- CHIEF OF STAFF

GDF Chief: Venezuela’s Actions “Political Performance,” Not Military Threat

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, has reaffirmed the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) readiness to defend the nation’s borders amidst increasing aggression from neighboring Venezuela, including the hosting of “illegal elections” aimed at justifying its claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Speaking during the new program “Safeguarding the Nation,” Brigadier Khan made it clear that while Guyana remains peaceful, its territorial integrity will not be compromised.

“We as a Guyana Defence Force stand resolute where our borders are concerned,” Khan stated. “We are operating under a military strategy to build, deploy, and operate a smart, modern, and resilient force—not only to defend Guyana, but also to contribute to economic development.”

Brigadier Khan described Venezuela’s claim to the resource-rich Essequibo as a political performance rather than a credible military threat, noting that Guyana continues to act with caution and within its national defense policy framework.

“We operate within the DIME construct—Diplomacy, Information, Military, and Economic strategy. Military conflict is not in anyone’s interest. The Venezuelan claim should remain in the political arena and be resolved through the International Court of Justice.”

Khan also emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships, particularly with the United States and other international allies, noting that military strength alone does not guarantee success in defense operations.

Despite the border tensions, Guyana has continued to offer humanitarian support to Venezuelan migrants, welcoming thousands in recent years.

“We approach this with compassion,” Khan said. “But we remain committed to safe borders and have implemented strong security measures—including vetting, processing, and documenting all Venezuelan migrants.”

As tensions persist, the GDF’s message is clear: Guyana will uphold peace, but it is prepared to defend every inch of its territory.

