Friday, April 11, 2025
POLICE KILLINGS OF TWO MEN IN LINDEN:G.S JAGDEO SAYS LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has weighed in strongly on the recent police killings of two Linden residents, declaring that investigations must be thorough and transparent, and stating, “let the chips fall where they may.”

Jagdeo’s comments come amid heightened tensions and ongoing public protests following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters and another young man killed during subsequent demonstrations in the mining town.

Emphasizing that accountability is paramount, Jagdeo insisted that justice must be served regardless of who may be implicated.

“The investigation must be independent and transparent. We will not shield anyone from accountability. Let the chips fall where they may,” Jagdeo asserted.

The General Secretary’s remarks underline growing pressure on authorities to address community anger and allegations of police brutality, with residents continuing to demand swift justice.

