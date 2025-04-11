GUYANA AMONG 75 COUNTRIES LIKELY TO BENEFIT FROM 90-DAY PAUSE ON TRUMP ANNOUNCED RECIPROCAL TARIFFS – JAGDEO

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has confirmed that Guyana is among the countries set to benefit from a 90-day pause on the recently announced reciprocal tariffs by the Donald Trump-led U.S. administration.

Jagdeo announced while speaking at a press briefing that this temporary suspension offers Guyana and other affected nations an opportunity to negotiate, assess trade impacts, and possibly seek exemptions.

“We have been officially notified that Guyana is included in the 90-day relief window. During this time, we will work closely with our U.S. counterparts to explore solutions that protect local exporters and our economy,” Jagdeo stated.

The reciprocal tariffs have raised concerns across the region, particularly in Guyana’s manufacturing and export sectors. The 90-day window is considered a critical diplomatic opportunity to mitigate potential economic fallout.

Like this: Like Loading...