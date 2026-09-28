MV BARIMA ACCUSED ASK COURT TO THROW BRAKES ON MURDER PROCEEDINGS

HGP Nightly News – Two men charged with murder over the deadly MV Barima tragedy are asking the court to bring the criminal proceedings to a halt, arguing that the State bypassed mandatory procedures before laying the charges.

Attorneys representing Captain Kevin Price and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson filed written submissions before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Charity Magistrate’s Court, seeking a stay of proceedings on the ground of abuse of process.

Their defence, led by Dr. Dexter Todd, is challenging the route taken by the State following the July 18 sinking of the MV Barima.

Todd argues that mandatory specialised marine-casualty procedures under Part XVIII of the Guyana Shipping Act, Cap. 49:01, should have been followed before murder charges were instituted.

The disaster left 73 people confirmed dead, approximately 30 missing and 76 survivors.

The defence is now asking the court to stay the criminal proceedings based on its argument that those procedures were bypassed.

Prosecutor Mandel Moore has been given until October 12 to respond.

Magistrate Mohabir is expected to hand down his ruling on October 19.

Meanwhile, Price, Granderson and Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts have been further remanded to prison.

Paper committal proceedings remain scheduled for November 16.