MV BARIMA TRAGEDY STILL GIVES ALI ‘SLEEPLESS NIGHTS’

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali says the MV Barima tragedy continues to give him “sleepless nights,” as he reflected on the emotional weight of the disaster and the responsibility of leading the country through its aftermath.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Ali described the tragedy as something he wished had never happened, particularly because of the pain endured by affected families.

“That tragedy continues to be a heavyweight, still a lot of sleepless nights,” Ali said. “It is something that I wish never happened.”

The President said leadership requires confronting difficult moments, not only being present when circumstances are favourable.

“I’m the President. I’m the leader. And a leader must not only be a leader in the good times. You have to be a leader in every circumstances,” he said.

Ali said the country must now take the “harsh lessons” from the tragedy and use them to strengthen its systems.

He pointed specifically to safety, infrastructure, leadership and responsibility, saying the loss must become the catalyst for a stronger and more efficient system.

The President also reflected on the experiences of grieving families, first responders and healthcare workers who were confronted with the disaster.

He said his faith has helped him process the tragedy from those different perspectives.

Ali also acknowledged the political tensions that emerged during the period of national mourning, accusing some persons of attempting to score political points from the tragedy.

Despite those challenges, he said the focus must remain on the affected families.

Ali said Government’s responsibility to surviving relatives will not end with the immediate response.

He pledged continued material, emotional and other support, describing that responsibility as a long-term obligation.

“I know I have a duty and responsibility to those families,” the President said.