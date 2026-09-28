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$1M FINE, SIX MONTHS IN JAIL IF YOUR ANIMALS STRAY ONTO RUNWAYS — GCAA WARNS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Animal owners could face a $1 million fine and six months behind bars if their animals stray onto aerodrome runways, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has warned.

The GCAA issued the warning after reporting an increasing number of animals crossing runways at aerodromes across Guyana.

The aviation regulator says the practice poses a serious danger to passengers, flight crews and aircraft.

It warned that owners could face prosecution whether animals are deliberately released or negligently allowed onto aerodrome property.

Under Section 83(1) of the Civil Aviation Act 2018, anyone who trespasses on aerodrome land or causes an animal to trespass commits an offence.

A summary conviction carries a fine of $1 million and six months imprisonment.

The GCAA described animals entering runways as an “unacceptable threat” to aviation safety and warned that such incidents could disrupt flight operations and endanger lives.

The Authority said it will work with law enforcement to pursue offenders and enforce the legislation.

Members of the public are also being urged to treat aerodromes as safety-critical infrastructure and immediately report activities that could threaten operations.

Reports can be made to the relevant authorities or anonymously through the GCAA hotline at 608-4222.

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