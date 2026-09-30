Police Inspector Accuses Deputy Commissioner Of Sexual Assault, Death Threats — GPF Silent

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A serving female Police Inspector has lodged grave criminal allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and repeated death threats against Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Fizal Karimbaksh.

The female officer has submitted an official sworn statement to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) detailing multiple non-consensual sexual encounters and alleged armed threats spanning several years.

Despite being in formal possession of the sworn criminal complaint against one of the highest-ranking executive commanders in the organization, the Guyana Police Force has maintained total public silence—continuing a contentious pattern of institutional non-disclosure observed in recent high-profile misconduct and officer-involved shooting investigations.

Allegations of Assault: From Eve Leary Quarters to International Training

According to the Inspector’s formal statement, the pattern of alleged abuse began in 2019 after she initially sought Karimbaksh’s administrative guidance regarding her recruitment application to join the Guyana Police Force:

The 2019 Eve Leary Quarters Incident: The Inspector alleges that during a subsequent encounter, Karimbaksh collected her from her home and drove to his official police living quarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown . She states that Karimbaksh engaged in sexual intercourse with her despite her explicitly communicating that she did not consent.

The Inspector alleges that during a subsequent encounter, Karimbaksh collected her from her home and drove to his official police living quarters at . She states that Karimbaksh engaged in sexual intercourse with her despite her explicitly communicating that she did not consent. The “Marked Bullet” Death Threat: She further alleges that Karimbaksh established coercive control through severe intimidation, repeatedly threatening that if she ever attempted to terminate their relationship, he would “mark” a bullet with her name and shoot her directly in the head .

She further alleges that Karimbaksh established coercive control through severe intimidation, repeatedly threatening that if she ever attempted to terminate their relationship, he would . The April 2023 Argentina Assignment: The officer claims the violations extended abroad while both were attending an official overseas law enforcement training programme in Argentina in April 2023 . She alleges Karimbaksh entered her hotel room uninvited and once again engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse. When she reiterated her intent to end the relationship, she alleges another explicit death threat followed.

The officer claims the violations extended abroad while both were attending an official overseas law enforcement training programme in . She alleges Karimbaksh entered her hotel room uninvited and once again engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse. When she reiterated her intent to end the relationship, she alleges another explicit death threat followed. The September 2024 Armed Standoff: Her statement details an armed confrontation outside the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) on Brickdam, Georgetown, in September 2024. The Inspector alleges that Karimbaksh drew and pointed a firearm at her during a dispute, prompting her to draw her own service-issued weapon in self-defense before he lowered his gun and drove off from the scene.

Ministerial Disclosure, Retaliatory Transfer Concerns, and GPF Silence

The Inspector stated that acute fear for her personal safety and career survival prevented her from formally reporting the senior commander’s actions earlier.

The trajectory of the complaint escalated in late September 2026:

Report to Home Affairs Minister: The Inspector disclosed that on September 20, 2026 , she broke her silence and reported the comprehensive allegations directly to the Minister of Home Affairs .

The Inspector disclosed that on , she broke her silence and reported the comprehensive allegations directly to the . Reassignment Within 72 Hours: Exactly three days later, on September 23, 2026 , the female officer was transferred from her duty station, raising immediate questions regarding workplace protection, victim safeguarding, and administrative retaliation.

Exactly three days later, on , the female officer was transferred from her duty station, raising immediate questions regarding workplace protection, victim safeguarding, and administrative retaliation. GPF Institutional Silence: Although the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and executive command have received her formal statement, the administration has issued no official release, announced no interdiction or administrative leave for the Deputy Commissioner, nor confirmed whether a formal probe has commenced under the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

History of Complaints and No Comment from Karimbaksh

The revelations mark the second time Deputy Commissioner Karimbaksh has faced high-profile misconduct allegations from female ranks:

The 2021 Recruits Scandal: In 2021 , three female police recruits lodged formal sexual harassment complaints against Karimbaksh. Karimbaksh strenuously denied those accusations at the time, publicly dismissing the complaints as coordinated, “trumped up” smears.

In , three female police recruits lodged formal sexual harassment complaints against Karimbaksh. Karimbaksh strenuously denied those accusations at the time, publicly dismissing the complaints as coordinated, “trumped up” smears. Executive Silence: HGP Nightly News contacted Deputy Commissioner Karimbaksh directly, affording him an opportunity to respond to the specific allegations outlined in the Inspector’s sworn statement. At the time of broadcast, Karimbaksh had not responded to telephone calls or messages.

Legal advocates and civil society groups are monitoring the matter to observe whether the executive command will initiate an independent criminal investigation, refer the docket to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), or maintain its blackout on senior officer conduct.