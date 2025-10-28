VENEZUELAN AMONG THREE ARRESTED IN FATAL MOBIL GAS STATION EXPLOSION

GEORGETOWN — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that three individuals, including a Venezuelan national, are now in custody as investigators close in on those responsible for Sunday night’s devastating explosion at the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

The blast claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured, shaking the capital and sparking widespread grief. In a detailed update released late Monday, the GPF said that the arrests followed intelligence-led operations based on CCTV footage and forensic evidence collected from the scene.

Investigators reportedly intercepted a silver motor car (PSS 7874) believed to have been used to transport one of the suspects. The operation, coordinated across multiple police divisions, led to the detention of the three individuals who are now assisting with the investigation. Authorities believe the principal suspect, described as a Spanish-speaking male, remains at large.

A Wanted Bulletin has been issued for his arrest, and the Force is urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call 911 immediately. “We are pursuing every lead to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable,” the statement read.

Police sources have confirmed that forensic experts are analyzing fragments of plastic and metal debris retrieved from the scene to determine the materials used in the explosion. Investigators also noted extensive damage to the Mobil minimart, storage bond, and four fuel pumps, as well as nearby structures including KFC, adjoining commercial buildings, and portions of the High Court, consistent with the blast’s shockwave radius.

The GPF has emphasized that the ongoing investigation involves both local forensic specialists and intelligence units, with support from regional law enforcement networks. Officials have described the case as one of the most complex urban investigations in recent years, given the deliberate placement of materials near flammable storage areas.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and public safety: “The Guyana Police Force remains resolute in advancing this investigation. Every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice and to protect the lives and property of all citizens.”

The deadly explosion, which killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne as she sat in a parked car with relatives, has reignited national discussions about security lapses, border monitoring, and the handling of non-nationals in the capital.

