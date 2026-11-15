HomeNewsPolice Confirm Body Found in Mahaicony Canal Is Missing 13-Year-Old Aria Roopnaran
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Police Confirm Body Found in Mahaicony Canal Is Missing 13-Year-Old Aria Roopnaran

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By HGP Nightly News |

MAHAICONY, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that the badly decomposed body discovered floating in a canal at Zealand Rice Field, Mahaicony, on Sunday morning, November 15, 2026, is that of 13-year-old Aria Roopnaran, who had been missing for just over a week.

According to police reports, ranks responded to the scene around 9:50 a.m. after receiving alerts of a body floating in the waterway. Upon arrival, investigators found the teenager’s remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

The child’s mother subsequently positively identified the body as her daughter based on the clothing Aria was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Timeline of Disappearance and Discovery

  • Missing Person Report: Aria Roopnaran was officially reported missing on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
  • Sunday Morning Recovery: At approximately 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, police were alerted to the remains in the Zealand Rice Field canal in Mahaicony.
  • Medical & Forensic Procedure: Following positive identification by her mother, the teenager’s body was transported to the Mahaicony Hospital, where she was officially pronounced dead, before being transferred to a funeral home to await a post-mortem examination.
                 [ ARIA ROOPNARAN CASE: KEY TIMELINE & NEXT STEPS ]
                                        │
       ┌────────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                ▼                                ▼
 [ Nov. 7, 2026 ]                 [ Nov. 15, 2026 (9:50 a.m.) ]    [ Active Police Probe ]
 • 13-year-old Aria Roopnaran     • Decomposed body discovered     • Body pronounced dead at
   reported missing                 in canal at Zealand Rice         Mahaicony Hospital; moved
                                    Field, Mahaicony                 to funeral home
                                  • Mother identifies remains      • Investigators reviewing
                                    via clothing worn                area CCTV camera footage

Active Investigation and CCTV Review

Detectives attached to Regional Police Division #5 have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine how the 13-year-old ended up in the canal and whether foul play was involved:

  • CCTV Footage Extraction: Police confirmed that investigators have identified closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras located in the surrounding area and are reviewing the recordings to trace movements and establish the exact circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.
  • Post-Mortem Pending: An autopsy will be conducted to formally determine the cause of death as inquiries continue.

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