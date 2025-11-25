POLICE COMMANDER WHO MISLED AN ENTIRE NATION HAS BEEN QUIETLY REASSIGNED AND PROMOTED

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

An Assistant Commissioner of Police who faced intense national criticism for mishandling the early stages of the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has now been promoted to one of the highest operational posts within the Guyana Police Force.

Former Region Three Commander, Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall, who was previously sent on administrative leave during the probe into the child’s disappearance and death, has quietly returned to duty—this time as Second-in-Command of Operations.

Nightly News has confirmed Mandall’s reassignment after obtaining an internal document listing him as the new Deputy Operations Commander, reporting directly to Deputy Commissioner Errol Watts.

Mandall’s leadership came under sharp scrutiny after the Force released a misleading initial statement to the media and over his alleged mismanagement of the search efforts when Adriana was first reported missing. The case triggered widespread outrage, protests across the country, and renewed debate on accountability and competence within the Guyana Police Force.

Despite the public backlash and unanswered questions surrounding his conduct, the Police High Command has not addressed Mandall’s quiet reinstatement. There has been no public statement on:

Whether the investigation into his actions was completed

What the findings were

on what basis he was reinstated and subsequently elevated to a senior operational role

HGP Nightly News continues to seek answers from the Guyana Police Force about the circumstances of Mandall’s return and his appointment to this robust portfolio.

So far, the Force has remained silent.

