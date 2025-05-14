PNCR STALWART AMNA ALLY LAID TO REST, HAILED

Farewell to Amna Ally: Former PNCR Parliamentarian Laid to Rest

By Antonio Dey |HGP Nightly News

Words of heartfelt condolences echoed throughout the home of the late Amna Ally, a long-serving member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), as political leaders, relatives, and members of civil society gathered on Tuesday to pay final respects.

Ally, who passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025, was remembered for her decades of service as a parliamentarian, educator, and political powerhouse. She had served in the National Assembly since 1985, holding several key parliamentary positions and leading the Ministry of Social Protection under the APNU+AFC coalition government from 2015 to 2020.

During a solemn moment at her residence at 78 Brickdam, APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis described Ally as a deeply nurturing figure:

“She was committed, she was trustworthy, and she nurtured many of us. For me, she was like a second mother,” Singh-Lewis said through visible emotion.

Ally’s funeral service was held at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), where President Irfaan Ali and several other dignitaries were also present.

Muslim prayers were offered in both Arabic and English, invoking Allah’s mercy for the deceased.

“Oh Most Merciful Allah… we beg that whatever wrong she may have committed—openly or secretly, knowingly or unknowingly—you forgive her,” said a prayer leader during the ceremony.

Ally held various leadership roles, including:

Chairperson of the Social Services Committee

Member of the Parliamentary Management and Standing Orders Committees

General Secretary of the PNCR

She was well-known for her fiery political presence, particularly during debates such as the 2018 No-Confidence Motion in Parliament. In March 2025, she resigned from the PNCR over concerns related to the treatment of women within the party.

A night of reflection was held on Monday, May 12, at her Brickdam residence. She was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 13, in Region 6, West Coast Berbice, where family, friends, and supporters bid their final farewell.

Ally’s passing marks the end of an era for Guyana’s political landscape, but her contributions—as a public servant, parliamentarian, and educator—will remain etched in the country’s history.

