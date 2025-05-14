PRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO DEFEND GUYANA’S TERRITORY AS VENEZUELA DEFIES ICJ RULING

President Ali Responds to Venezuela’s Defiance of ICJ Ruling: “Guyana’s Sovereignty Will Be Protected”

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

Despite a binding order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to suspend its planned regional elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region, the Venezuelan government has rejected the ruling and announced its intention to proceed with the polls on May 25, 2025.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police annual meeting, President Dr. Irfaan Ali firmly reassured the nation that Guyana’s sovereignty will not be compromised.

“We ask Venezuela to respect international law. But let me be clear—we are not sitting back. The Guyana Defence Force, the government, and every stakeholder are putting everything in place to ensure that our territorial integrity and sovereignty are always protected,” the President stated.

Close Monitoring with International Partners

President Ali emphasized that Guyana, in coordination with its international allies, is closely monitoring the situation and engaging in continuous assessment and strategic planning to ensure the security of its borders and citizens.

“To all citizens of Guyana and those residing within our territory: you have nothing to fear. You are living in sovereign Guyanese territory, and we will ensure it remains respected by all,” he asserted.

Venezuela Rejects ICJ Jurisdiction

Tensions heightened on May 2, 2025, when Venezuela outright rejected the ICJ’s ruling, which directed the South American nation to suspend its planned electoral activities in the disputed Essequibo territory. Caracas responded by reiterating its longstanding position that it does not recognize the ICJ’s authority over the border controversy.

This latest defiance comes amid rising international concern. Guyana continues to advocate for a legal resolution through international mechanisms, while Venezuela insists on pursuing unilateral actions.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Guyana remains committed to upholding the rule of law and defending its internationally recognized borders.

