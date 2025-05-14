Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO DEFEND GUYANA’S TERRITORY AS VENEZUELA DEFIES ICJ RULING
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO DEFEND GUYANA’S TERRITORY AS VENEZUELA DEFIES ICJ RULING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
969

President Ali Responds to Venezuela’s Defiance of ICJ Ruling: “Guyana’s Sovereignty Will Be Protected”

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

Despite a binding order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to suspend its planned regional elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region, the Venezuelan government has rejected the ruling and announced its intention to proceed with the polls on May 25, 2025.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police annual meeting, President Dr. Irfaan Ali firmly reassured the nation that Guyana’s sovereignty will not be compromised.

“We ask Venezuela to respect international law. But let me be clear—we are not sitting back. The Guyana Defence Force, the government, and every stakeholder are putting everything in place to ensure that our territorial integrity and sovereignty are always protected,” the President stated.

Close Monitoring with International Partners

President Ali emphasized that Guyana, in coordination with its international allies, is closely monitoring the situation and engaging in continuous assessment and strategic planning to ensure the security of its borders and citizens.

“To all citizens of Guyana and those residing within our territory: you have nothing to fear. You are living in sovereign Guyanese territory, and we will ensure it remains respected by all,” he asserted.

Venezuela Rejects ICJ Jurisdiction

Tensions heightened on May 2, 2025, when Venezuela outright rejected the ICJ’s ruling, which directed the South American nation to suspend its planned electoral activities in the disputed Essequibo territory. Caracas responded by reiterating its longstanding position that it does not recognize the ICJ’s authority over the border controversy.

This latest defiance comes amid rising international concern. Guyana continues to advocate for a legal resolution through international mechanisms, while Venezuela insists on pursuing unilateral actions.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Guyana remains committed to upholding the rule of law and defending its internationally recognized borders.

Previous article
PNCR STALWART AMNA ALLY LAID TO REST, HAILED
Next article
POLICE LOOKING AT ALL ‘THEORIES AND POSSIBILITIES’,CRIME CHIEF ON ADRIANA YOUNGE’S INVESTIGATION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$47.9 BILLION TO IMPROVE SECURITY – BUDGET 2022

EVIDENCE FABRICATED SAYS MOTHER