SECOND COHORT BEGINS RESTORATIVE JUSTICE TRAINING TO TACKLE PRISON OVERCROWDING

Restorative Justice Program Expands with Second Cohort of Trainees

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

On Tuesday, Guyana’s second cohort of prospective Restorative Justice Officers began training at the Police Training Centre. The country is continuing to expand efforts to reform its justice system by introducing more community-centered and non-custodial approaches.

The training program, spearheaded by the Restorative Justice Centre, aims to tackle prison overcrowding and reduce excessive reliance on custodial sentencing and pretrial detention.

A Shift Towards Healing and Accountability

Orin Boston, Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, described the initiative as a strategic effort to strengthen national trust and improve justice outcomes through affordable, inclusive, and people-centered resolution methods.

“Restorative justice will undoubtedly change the landscape of justice delivery in Guyana, focusing on rehabilitation and reconciliation over punishment,” Boston said.

Transforming the Justice Approach

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty emphasized in her remarks that restorative justice is not a soft-on-crime approach but a powerful mechanism to repair harm and rebuild trust in communities.

“This process allows victims to be heard, offenders to take meaningful responsibility, and communities to come together to heal. It’s about building, not breaking,” McGusty noted.

She stressed the importance of public education in increasing awareness and participation in the new justice model.

Operational Progress and Expansion

Senior Restorative Justice Officer Brim Ramkisson highlighted that the goal is not only to resolve conflicts but to prevent their recurrence by addressing root causes and fostering long-term behavioral change.

Since becoming fully operational in 2024, the Restorative Justice Centre has four regional offices in Regions 3, 4, 5, and 10, and 20 certified officers have already been deployed to support this growing initiative.

“We are laying the foundation today for a more peaceful tomorrow,” Ramkisson said.

The Restorative Justice model continues to gain traction in Guyana as a viable alternative to traditional punitive justice, especially in matters involving minor offenses, youth conflict, and community disputes.

