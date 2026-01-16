Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeNewsPRESIDENTIAL INSPECTIONS PURELY PR - PATTERSON
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENTIAL INSPECTIONS PURELY PR – PATTERSON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
109

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

A recent wave of on-site inspections by President Irfaan Ali at major infrastructure projects across Guyana has ignited debate over leadership style, effective oversight, and the optics of executive involvement in project delivery.

Over the past several days, the Head of State has visited multiple construction sites nationwide, including the ongoing four-lane highway project stretching from Buzz Bee Dam to Land of Canaan along the East Bank of Demerara. The inspections have been promoted as part of government efforts to accelerate development, improve connectivity, and support Guyana’s rapid urban expansion.

However, former Minister of Public Works David Patterson has criticised the President’s hands-on approach, describing it as excessive and counterproductive. In a telephone interview, Patterson said there is nothing inherently wrong with a president visiting project sites, but argued that the level of involvement now being displayed amounts to micromanagement rather than meaningful oversight.

According to Patterson, the inspections are driven largely by public relations considerations and have not led to tangible improvements in project execution or timelines. He contended that several major state projects remain behind schedule, despite frequent presidential site visits, and questioned whether such involvement has translated into better outcomes.

Patterson also pointed to longstanding challenges within key state entities, arguing that repeated public warnings and high-level attention have not yielded structural reform or improved performance in struggling sectors.

Meanwhile, President Ali has defended his active engagement, stating that the inspections are intended to ensure quality, accountability, and coordination across complex infrastructure works. During his visit to Buzz Bee Dam earlier this week, the President highlighted the scale of the engineering and planning underway to reshape the East Bank corridor.

He explained that the new four-lane highway will link the Mandela–Eccles corridor, the Heroes Highway, and the future Ogle Highway via a major roundabout at Buzz Bee Dam. When completed, the project will effectively establish a third four-lane highway along the East Bank of Demerara, easing congestion and supporting long-term growth.

The highway project is divided into eight lots. Government officials say Lot One is approximately 33 per cent complete, while Lot Seven stands at 57 per cent completion. The roadway will feature medians, enhanced safety infrastructure, margin sealing, and designated pull-off lanes, and will extend toward Land of Canaan.

As construction continues, the debate persists over whether presidential inspections represent proactive leadership and accountability, or whether they blur the lines between strategic oversight and operational management.

Previous article
HEADS WILL NOT ROLL- MP JORDAN, PRESIDENT CONTINUES TO DECEIVE WITH POLITICAL RHETORIC
Next article
PLAYGROUND AT PROVIDENCE PHASE THREE TRANSFERRED FOR PRIVATE USE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TRIO REMANDED FOR STEALING GUNS FROM SECURITY COMPANY

HUNDREDS TURNED UP AT PARLIAMENT