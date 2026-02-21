Sunday, February 22, 2026
PAUL SLOWE FREED AFTER COURT DISMISSES SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE, PROSECUTION FAILED TO PROVE ITS CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major legal victory for the former top brass of the Guyana Police Force, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe was found not guilty of sexual assault on Friday, February 20, 2026. Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, presiding at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, ruled that the prosecution “failed miserably” to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The decision brings a dramatic conclusion to a high-profile case that has shadowed the retired officer for nearly five years.

The Ruling: A Failure of Proof

In her final judgment, Magistrate Azore scrutinized the evidence presented by the state and found it wanting.

  • The Verdict: The Magistrate stated unequivocally that she could not rely on the prosecution’s evidence to secure a conviction.
  • Reasonable Doubt: While the court had previously overruled a “no-case submission”—meaning there was enough initial evidence to hear the defense—the full trial record did not meet the high legal standard required for a criminal conviction.
  • The Allegations: The case originated from claims made by a female police officer who alleged that Slowe had sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in March and April 2019 at the Police Headquarters in Eve Leary.

Slowe Reacts: “A Feeling of Elation”

Speaking to reporters shortly after the verdict, a visibly relieved Slowe maintained that he had been the victim of a long-standing falsehood.

  • Innocence Maintained: Slowe expressed a “feeling of elation,” reminding the media that he has consistently maintained his innocence since the charges were first read in 2021.
  • The 2019 Context: He hinted that the timing of the allegations in 2019 was linked to broader internal friction, though he stopped short of detailing specific administrative grievances during his immediate exit from court.

The Legal Team and the State’s Response

Slowe was represented by a high-powered legal team consisting of attorneys Dexter Todd and Dawn Cush. Their strategy focused on highlighting inconsistencies in the complainant’s testimony and the lack of corroborating evidence for the alleged incidents at Eve Leary.

The Prosecution’s Next Move: The defense’s victory may be short-lived in the legal sense, as the Guyana Police Force has already signaled its intention to appeal the Magistrate’s decision.

“The prosecution failed miserably to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and as such [the court] could not find Mr. Slowe guilty,” Magistrate Azore noted during the morning session.

What This Means for Paul Slowe

For Slowe, who also served as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), this acquittal removes a significant legal hurdle that has impacted his public standing. However, he remains involved in other ongoing legal matters related to his tenure at the PSC, making this victory a critical first step in his broader legal defense.

ALLEGED $2M JUSTICE-FIXING SCHEME UNCOVERED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
