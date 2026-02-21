ALLEGED $2M JUSTICE-FIXING SCHEME UNCOVERED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A bold attempt to “buy” a legal outcome has been thwarted following a targeted operation by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). Two men, including a recently released convict, are now in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as ranks probe a GYD $2 million scheme intended to pervert the course of justice.

The arrests, which took place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, have highlighted the ongoing battle against corruption and the manipulation of Guyana’s legal proceedings.

The Players in the Scheme

The investigation centers on two individuals who investigators say were working in tandem to undermine the integrity of the court.

Ekwensi Victor Philemon Langhorne: Recently released after serving a three-year sentence for forgery and fraud , Langhorne allegedly posed as a high-ranking CANU officer to facilitate the payoff.

Roger De Freitas: Currently facing a pending court matter, De Freitas allegedly sought to settle his legal troubles through bribery rather than the judicial process.

The “Senior Official” Deception

Acting on intelligence, CANU investigators moved in as the exchange was reportedly being finalized.

The Pitch: Langhorne allegedly solicited the GYD $2 million from De Freitas, claiming the funds would be funneled to “senior officials” within CANU to ensure a favorable outcome in De Freitas’ ongoing case.

Sources close to the investigation indicate that this was not a simple case of De Freitas being "scammed." Instead, evidence suggests he was fully aware that the arrangement was unlawful and actively participated in the conspiracy to fix the case.

Integrity of the System

The operation is being viewed as a significant win for CANU’s internal affairs and intelligence branches. By intercepting the scheme, officials have prevented the potential compromise of a pending narcotics-related prosecution.

Key Investigative Focus Areas:

Extent of the Network: Ranks are investigating whether any actual officials were contacted or if Langhorne was acting entirely on his own using his “fraudster” background. Financial Trail: Investigators are looking into the source of the $2 million and whether other similar “deals” have been struck in the past. Upcoming Charges: Both men are expected to be formally charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and impersonating a public officer.

A Pattern of Fraud

Langhorne’s involvement is particularly notable given his recent release for similar crimes. His quick return to illegal activity involving forgery and deception is likely to result in significant prison time if convicted on these fresh charges.

“The operation effectively dismantled an attempt to undermine the integrity of ongoing legal proceedings,” a source at CID headquarters confirmed.

