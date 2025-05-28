Wednesday, May 28, 2025
PARLIAMENT APPROVES AN ADDITIONAL $12B TO DEVELOP NEW HOUSING SCHEMES IN REGIONS  3, 6, 7 & 9

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Parliament Approves $12 Billion Supplementary Budget to Boost Housing Development in Five Regions

Georgetown, Guyana –
At the 104th sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, lawmakers approved a supplementary budget of $12 billion aimed at accelerating infrastructure development across Guyana’s housing sector. The allocation will directly support the rollout of new housing schemes in Regions 1, 3, 6, 7, and 9, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

Minister Croal stated that the funds will be used to prepare lands and install infrastructure for over 3,500 residential house lots, with work already earmarked for specific areas , including:

  • Port Kaituma and Mabaruma (Region 1)
  • Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, and Edinburg Phase 2 (Region 3)
  • Providence and Glasgow (Region 6)

These developments are part of the government’s national drive to expand homeownership and improve access to affordable housing.

However, the session also saw Opposition MP Annette Ferguson raise concerns about delays in land access for allottees in Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. She cited multiple complaints from individuals who were allocated land over three years ago but have yet to receive access due to infrastructure delays and poor road access.

“The area remains inaccessible, and some allottees still don’t know where their plots are,” Ferguson told the Assembly.

In response, Minister Croal clarified that works are currently ongoing on two blocks in the area, including Block 13, and that access will be granted once infrastructure is completed.

The Ministry of Housing and Water has been spearheading Guyana’s aggressive housing expansion initiative, aimed at delivering 50,000 house lots by 2025. The new $12 billion injection is expected to accelerate progress, especially in underserved hinterland and riverine communities.

As the government continues its nationwide land allocation efforts, both citizens and parliamentarians will be closely monitoring the timeliness of infrastructure rollouts and delivery of promised house lots.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
