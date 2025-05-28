GUYANA’S SOVEREIGNTY NON-NEGOTIABLE- PRESIDENT ALI

President Ali Declares: “Essequibo Belongs to Guyana” Amid Venezuela’s Provocation

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News



With patriotic music and cultural displays resonating through the air, hundreds of Guyanese gathered in Anaruina on Saturday evening to send a resounding message to Venezuela: Essequibo is Guyana’s.

The event, held on the eve of what has been widely condemned as a sham election by the Maduro regime in Venezuela, featured a passionate speech from President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who declared in no uncertain terms:

“One thing is clear now and forever—all of Essequibo belongs to all of Guyana—and that is how it will remain.”

The election in question involved the installation of a so-called “governor” over Guyana’s Essequibo region, which Venezuela falsely claims as its own. President Ali reminded the crowd that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), though yet to deliver a final ruling, has already issued provisional orders calling on Venezuela to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

Ali also detailed a troubling border incident that occurred earlier in the week when Guyanese military personnel came under fire while patrolling the Cuyuni River, allegedly from armed elements operating on the Venezuelan side.

“Guyana formally protested this attack. Under international law, Venezuela is responsible for ensuring its territory is not used to launch attacks on Guyana,” he said.

President Ali emphasized that Guyana will continue to respond with diplomacy, unity, and peace—not provocation or force:

“We will showcase not with weapons, but with our love, our culture, and our peaceful nature. Tonight, we demonstrate who we are and what we stand for.”

The President assured citizens that Guyana enjoys widespread international support from key institutions, including CARICOM, the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the United Nations Security Council, all of which have denounced Venezuela’s actions.

Ending his address with powerful conviction, President Ali declared:

“Today, in one voice, all of Guyana says to Venezuela: You are dead wrong. Our borders were settled in the Arbitral Award of 1899. Essequibo belongs to Guyana.”

