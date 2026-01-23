“PABLO ESCOBAR’S COMPARISON FALSE AND DEFAMATORY” MOHAMEDS FAMILY DEMAND APOLOGY FROM NADIR.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The Mohamed family has issued a sharp rebuke of Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, demanding a full public apology over remarks likening businessman Azruddin Mohamed to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

In a strongly worded letter released to the media, Nazar Mohamed condemned what he described as abusive, false, and defamatory statements made by the Speaker during a national address on January 20, 2026. The comments, he argued, recklessly invoked criminality, drug trafficking, and terrorism without factual or legal basis.

Nazar Mohamed contended that the comparison was deliberately misleading and constituted character assassination from the chair of Parliament. He stressed that neither United States authorities nor any official legal filings have accused Azruddin Mohamed of involvement in drug trafficking, cartel operations, or narcotics-related crimes.

According to the letter, the sanctions and indictment issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control relate solely to alleged tax matters and make no reference to drugs or narcotics proceeds. Mohamed argued that conflating those allegations with the criminal history of Pablo Escobar was not only inaccurate but deeply damaging.

The family further accused the Speaker of misusing a constitutionally neutral office to advance a narrative that undermines public trust in the National Assembly. They maintained that such remarks erode confidence in parliamentary impartiality and the integrity of democratic institutions.

As a result, Nazar Mohamed has formally called on Speaker Nadir to issue an unqualified public apology to Azruddin Mohamed and to the people of Guyana, describing the statements as malicious, unsubstantiated, and unbecoming of the office of Speaker.

As of the time of publication, there has been no public response from Speaker Nadir to the letter or the demand for an apology.

