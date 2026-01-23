Friday, January 23, 2026
HomeNews“PABLO ESCOBAR’S COMPARISON FALSE AND DEFAMATORY” MOHAMEDS FAMILY DEMAND APOLOGY FROM NADIR.
NewsPolitics

“PABLO ESCOBAR’S COMPARISON FALSE AND DEFAMATORY” MOHAMEDS FAMILY DEMAND APOLOGY FROM NADIR.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
212

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The Mohamed family has issued a sharp rebuke of Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, demanding a full public apology over remarks likening businessman Azruddin Mohamed to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

In a strongly worded letter released to the media, Nazar Mohamed condemned what he described as abusive, false, and defamatory statements made by the Speaker during a national address on January 20, 2026. The comments, he argued, recklessly invoked criminality, drug trafficking, and terrorism without factual or legal basis.

Nazar Mohamed contended that the comparison was deliberately misleading and constituted character assassination from the chair of Parliament. He stressed that neither United States authorities nor any official legal filings have accused Azruddin Mohamed of involvement in drug trafficking, cartel operations, or narcotics-related crimes.

According to the letter, the sanctions and indictment issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control relate solely to alleged tax matters and make no reference to drugs or narcotics proceeds. Mohamed argued that conflating those allegations with the criminal history of Pablo Escobar was not only inaccurate but deeply damaging.

The family further accused the Speaker of misusing a constitutionally neutral office to advance a narrative that undermines public trust in the National Assembly. They maintained that such remarks erode confidence in parliamentary impartiality and the integrity of democratic institutions.

As a result, Nazar Mohamed has formally called on Speaker Nadir to issue an unqualified public apology to Azruddin Mohamed and to the people of Guyana, describing the statements as malicious, unsubstantiated, and unbecoming of the office of Speaker.

As of the time of publication, there has been no public response from Speaker Nadir to the letter or the demand for an apology.

Previous article
DIPLOMATS MEET SPEAKER AHEAD OF THE ELECTION TO CHOOSE AN OPPOSITION LEADER
Next article
APNU WILL NOT NOMINATE OPPOSITION LEADER, EXPECTS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED TO EMERGE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

AFC demands public apology, full probe into blockage of Patterson’s travel...

PRESIDENT WANTS TO SEE HAPPY COMMUNITIES