APNU WILL NOT NOMINATE OPPOSITION LEADER, EXPECTS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED TO EMERGE

HGP Nightly News – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has confirmed it will not field a candidate for the post of Leader of the Opposition when the Speaker of the National Assembly convenes the election on Monday, effectively clearing the path for We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader Azruddin Mohamed to assume the role.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, APNU Parliamentary Leader Dr. Terrence Campbell said the party recognises the numerical reality in the National Assembly, where WIN holds the majority of opposition seats.

“WIN has 16 seats in the National Assembly out of the 29 seats on the Opposition side,” Campbell said. “WIN has clearly stated that there will be one candidate for Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Azruddin Mohamed. It is our expectation that Mr. Mohamed will be elected.”

The long-awaited election comes nearly three months after the 13th Parliament was convened, following sustained public and diplomatic pressure for the constitutional position to be filled.

WIN has consistently maintained that Mohamed would be its nominee. However, his expected elevation has drawn reservations from both the Government of Guyana and Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir. Mohamed remains sanctioned by the United States and is currently contesting extradition proceedings.

The Speaker has said he has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the National Assembly, while Attorney General Anil Nandlall has publicly warned that Mohamed’s elevation would leave a “stain” on Parliament.

Dr. Campbell reiterated that APNU sees no practical basis for contesting the position.

“There will be one nominee for the position of Leader of the Opposition,” he said. “APNU has no intention of putting up a candidate. It would be futile for Forward Guyana to do so as well. There will be no need for a vote.”

Meanwhile, APNU MP Ganesh Mahipaul said the party remains open to cooperation with WIN despite earlier attempts at collaboration failing to materialise.

“The door to unity as an Opposition has not been shut,” Mahipaul said, noting that APNU had previously sought engagement with WIN on parliamentary coordination and national issues, including Region Ten.

WIN, for its part, has been developing its own parliamentary agenda as it prepares to assume leadership of the Opposition benches.

