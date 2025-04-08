OVER 250 SPEEDING TICKETS ISSUED ON DAY ONE OF IMPLEMENTING SAFE ROAD INTELLIGENCE SYSTEM

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Just hours after the official rollout of Guyana’s new Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), authorities recorded more than 250 speeding violations, highlighting the urgent need for greater traffic law compliance.

The system, which became operational on April 7, uses advanced speed cameras, radar signs, and cloud-based tracking to automatically detect and issue tickets for traffic offenses, including speeding and seatbelt violations.

“The early numbers show that too many drivers continue to disregard the speed limits, putting lives at risk,” said a traffic enforcement official.

The automated system is part of a broader government initiative to reduce road fatalities, improve driver accountability, and ensure impartial enforcement.

Violators whose contact details are registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority receive digital tickets via SMS and email, while others will receive physical notices at their registered addresses. Payments can be made via MMG or the upcoming GRA “Padna” app.

Authorities remind motorists that the system is live and unforgiving—no manual override exists.

