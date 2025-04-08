PPP/C MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR RECENTLY IMPOSED U.S TARIFFS, SUPPORTING CARICOM LED APPROACH TO ISSUE – WPA

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) is voicing strong concern over the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Guyanese exports, calling the development a direct result of what they describe as the government’s short-sighted foreign policy decisions.

In a statement released this week, the WPA called on the Ali administration to take responsibility for what it says is a failure to balance international relations, particularly with powerful global players like the United States.

“The government’s recklessness and geopolitical gambling have now placed Guyana’s trade interests in jeopardy,” the party stated.

The WPA is urging the administration to engage in meaningful diplomatic dialogue with U.S. officials and to consult with the parliamentary opposition and other stakeholders to craft a united approach in addressing the fallout.

The tariffs, which reportedly stand at 38%, have already triggered concern among local exporters and the business community, who fear the increased costs could hurt market competitiveness.

