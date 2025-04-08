Tuesday, April 8, 2025
HomeNewsPPP/C MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR RECENTLY IMPOSED U.S TARIFFS, SUPPORTING CARICOM LED...
NewsPolitics

PPP/C MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR RECENTLY IMPOSED U.S TARIFFS, SUPPORTING CARICOM LED APPROACH TO ISSUE – WPA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
109

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) is voicing strong concern over the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Guyanese exports, calling the development a direct result of what they describe as the government’s short-sighted foreign policy decisions.

In a statement released this week, the WPA called on the Ali administration to take responsibility for what it says is a failure to balance international relations, particularly with powerful global players like the United States.

“The government’s recklessness and geopolitical gambling have now placed Guyana’s trade interests in jeopardy,” the party stated.

The WPA is urging the administration to engage in meaningful diplomatic dialogue with U.S. officials and to consult with the parliamentary opposition and other stakeholders to craft a united approach in addressing the fallout.

The tariffs, which reportedly stand at 38%, have already triggered concern among local exporters and the business community, who fear the increased costs could hurt market competitiveness.

Previous article
VETERAN POLITICIAN EUSI KWAYANA WANTS GECOM TO GET ITS HOUSE IN ORDER, SOON
Next article
OVER 250 SPEEDING TICKETS ISSUED ON DAY ONE OF IMPLEMENTING SAFE ROAD INTELLIGENCE SYSTEM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NAPS HOST 3 DAY CONFERENCE IN OBSERVANCE OF WORLD AIDS DAY

Venezuelan man stabbed during row with wife by step-son