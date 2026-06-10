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Zeelugt Child Murder: 23-Year-Old Man Charged; Remanded To Prison

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

LEONORA, GUYANA — A 23-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Essequibo, has been formally charged and remanded to prison for the brutal murder of seven-year-old Adriel Aftab Mohamed.

Shaeed Mohammed, also known as “Max,” appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court to face the capital offense. The indictable charge alleges that on June 5, 2026, Mohammed murdered the child during an attack at the Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Mohammed was not required to enter a plea. Magistrate George adjourned the matter to July 20, 2026, pending a report on statements.

The presentation of the murder charge follows formal legal advice issued to investigators by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mohammed had been apprehended the previous Saturday by ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit.

According to police sources, investigators secured a major breakthrough during the interrogation process. When confronted with recovered video footage and forensic evidence allegedly linking him directly to the scene, Mohammed reportedly confessed to the killing.

The homicide occurred during a violent assault at the Zeelugt residence, which also left the child’s 72-year-old great-aunt severely injured. The elderly woman remains hospitalized under medical care.

Mohammed has been remanded to correctional custody until his next scheduled court appearance on July 20, at which time the state is expected to lay additional criminal charges related to the attack on the surviving victim.

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