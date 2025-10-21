Tuesday, October 21, 2025
EXXON WILL NOT DICTATE GOVT’S  USE OF ITS NATURAL GAS RESOURCES – JAGDEO TELLS EXXON’S BOSS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS

Jagdeo to Exxon: Government Will Decide How Guyana’s Gas Resources Are Used

Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) will not dictate the Government of Guyana’s decisions on how the nation’s natural gas resources are utilised.

Speaking at a press conference at Freedom House, Jagdeo underscored that the government intends to move ahead swiftly with plans to monetise gas from the Stabroek Block, signalling that early revenue generation remains a top national priority.

“We were going to go out for an expression of interest to identify a company that can work with us in a tripartite way — and we are serious about it,” Jagdeo stated.

His remarks came in response to comments by ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge, who said the company is not prioritising liquefaction of natural gas at this time, opting instead to explore other ways of creating value for Guyana — including onshore gas use for power generation, data centers, and other industries.

“From day one our intent is to export gas from the Hammerhead facility into the Gas-to-Energy pipeline,” Routledge said, noting that future use depends on domestic demand and the Wales project’s capacity.

Jagdeo, however, maintained that the government’s position is firm — Guyana will decide how and when its gas is used.

“We made it clear that we want to use the associated gas… and if Exxon doesn’t want to move forward with developing Haimara and Pluma, we’ll find another contractor who does,” he asserted.

The Vice President reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to monetising the nation’s gas resources, inviting private investors to participate while ensuring Guyana retains full control over its energy strategy and economic priorities.

