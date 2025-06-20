Friday, June 20, 2025
HomeRegional & InternationalHGP REGIONAL NEWS - JUNE 19, 2025
Regional & International

HGP REGIONAL NEWS – JUNE 19, 2025

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
26

Jamaica to Prioritize Youth During CARICOM Chairmanship

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will assume the Chairmanship of CARICOM from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley this July. Holness said youth—who make up nearly 60% of the region’s population—will be central to his agenda.

“You have the power to redefine the Caribbean’s place in the world,” Holness declared in a message ahead of the 49th Meeting of CARICOM Heads, to be held in Montego Bay from July 6–8.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith added that human development, capacity building, and partnerships will be guiding themes under the summit’s focus: “People, Partnerships, Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future.”

Grenada Reports No Spike in Deportations Under Trump

Grenadian Prime Minister Deacon Mitchell stated that there has been no noticeable increase in deportations from the United States since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Though Grenada received notice in February of planned deportations, officials confirmed no surge has occurred. Royal Grenada Police Force statistics show that 197 Grenadians were deported between 2020 and 2024, mainly from the United Kingdom.

Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate in Weeklong Air War

Israel launched airstrikes on nuclear targets in Iran, while Iranian missiles hit a hospital in Beer Sheba, southern Israel, escalating a weeklong war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “tyrants will pay the full price,” and instructed further strategic strikes on Tehran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said military actions were intended to dismantle Iran’s ability to threaten Israel. While Netanyahu hinted at potential regime change, Foreign Minister Gilead Sars clarified this was not yet an official Israeli goal.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump remains cryptic on whether the U.S. will join the conflict, saying, “Nobody knows what I will do.”

Previous article
OVER 1,000 DECEASED REMOVED FROM VOTERS’ LIST AS GECOM PREPARES FOR SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS
Next article
POLITICAL PARTY REPRESENTATIVES BRIEFED ON TECHNICAL ASPECTS OF ELECTIONS PREPAREDNESS AHEAD OF NOMINATION DAY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Misinformation peddled on Facebook about persons collapsing, dying at GPHC

GOVERNMENT BAILS OUT GUYSUCO AGAIN