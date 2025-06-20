HGP REGIONAL NEWS – JUNE 19, 2025

Jamaica to Prioritize Youth During CARICOM Chairmanship

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will assume the Chairmanship of CARICOM from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley this July. Holness said youth—who make up nearly 60% of the region’s population—will be central to his agenda.

“You have the power to redefine the Caribbean’s place in the world,” Holness declared in a message ahead of the 49th Meeting of CARICOM Heads, to be held in Montego Bay from July 6–8.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith added that human development, capacity building, and partnerships will be guiding themes under the summit’s focus: “People, Partnerships, Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future.”

Grenada Reports No Spike in Deportations Under Trump

Grenadian Prime Minister Deacon Mitchell stated that there has been no noticeable increase in deportations from the United States since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Though Grenada received notice in February of planned deportations, officials confirmed no surge has occurred. Royal Grenada Police Force statistics show that 197 Grenadians were deported between 2020 and 2024, mainly from the United Kingdom.

Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate in Weeklong Air War

Israel launched airstrikes on nuclear targets in Iran, while Iranian missiles hit a hospital in Beer Sheba, southern Israel, escalating a weeklong war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “tyrants will pay the full price,” and instructed further strategic strikes on Tehran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said military actions were intended to dismantle Iran’s ability to threaten Israel. While Netanyahu hinted at potential regime change, Foreign Minister Gilead Sars clarified this was not yet an official Israeli goal.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump remains cryptic on whether the U.S. will join the conflict, saying, “Nobody knows what I will do.”

