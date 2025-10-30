OPPOSITION READY TO WORK WITH GOV’T ON NATIONAL SECURITY MATTERS, NO TIME TO PLAY CHEAP POLITICS – WALTON-DESIR

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, says the political opposition is ready to work alongside the Government on issues of national security, stressing that “now is not the time to play cheap politics.”

Speaking on the Reset Podcast, Walton-Desir urged the Government to set aside partisanship and act in the best interest of all Guyanese following Sunday’s deadly terrorist bombing at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown.

“It is equally important for our Government to understand that now is not the time for partisan politics,” Walton-Desir said. “This requires an all-hands-on-deck approach to dealing with the issue. The Government must be clear that we’re not in the mood for games and foolishness.”

She called on authorities to engage retired law enforcement and security personnel, noting that their expertise and institutional memory can help strengthen Guyana’s national security architecture.

“This should not be the time to play cheap politics,” she emphasised. “We have been warning about the consequences of unchecked migration across our porous borders, and those warnings have gone unheeded.”

Walton-Desir also criticised the Government’s handling of national security communication, saying the recent press conference failed to reassure citizens about the country’s readiness and preparedness to respond to acts of terrorism.

The opposition leader reflected on Guyana’s historic peace and safety, pointing out that the nation is now confronting a new and frightening reality.

“We have moved away from a society that has lived in relative peace to one now facing acts of terrorism. Our world—our Guyana as we know it—has changed permanently.”

