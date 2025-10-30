WALROND VOWS TOUGHER ACTIONS FOR POLICE BRIBERY, PROMISES TRANSPARENCY

Walrond Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Police Bribery, Vows Strong Disciplinary Action

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond has reaffirmed her ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on police bribery, warning that such acts will not be treated lightly under her leadership.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Minister said bribery within the Guyana Police Force will be dealt with seriously, as it undermines public confidence and the credibility of law enforcement.

“It is a scourge in society that we have to tackle head-on. In the past, it has been treated a bit too casually, and we have seen how it breaks down the authority of the Police,” Walrond stated.

She called on citizens to be active partners in fighting corruption, urging them to report incidents, take photos, and record evidence whenever they witness bribery.

“These things ought to be addressed. I encourage people that when they see these types of things, speak up, take the pictures, and record,” she added.

The Minister assured that all complaints will be taken seriously under her administration.

“For sure these complaints will not fall on deaf ears under my leadership,” she pledged.

Body Cameras to Strengthen Transparency

Minister Walrond also addressed the ongoing rollout of body cameras across regional divisions. She revealed that while some resistance to their use persists, each region now operates a command center where all bodycam footage is securely stored to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Most times it’s aid to transparency. It’s not every day that you are viewing the footage, but it has to be available for viewing at any time that the police would like,” she explained.

She warned that officers who tamper with or delete footage without authorization will face strict disciplinary measures.

“Under the police rules, you can be charged, and as a result of disciplinary measures, you can be demoted,” Walrond emphasized.

The Minister concluded by announcing that her ministry will expand the body camera program in 2026, noting that it has proven effective in enhancing accountability and reducing reliance on potentially flawed eyewitness accounts.

