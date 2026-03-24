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“GAS STATION BLAST ACCUSED CLAIMS SOLE RESPONSIBILITY”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stunning reversal at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 20, 2026, the man accused of orchestrating the deadly October 2025 Mobil gas station explosion indicated his willingness to take full, sole responsibility for the attack.

Daniel Alexander Ramres Padmo appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, where his defense team dropped a bombshell: Padmo wants to admit his role in the bombing to ensure that his co-accused—whom he claims are innocent—are released from the proceedings.

The Confession: “I Obtained the Explosive”

Speaking through an interpreter, Padmo told the court that after private discussions with his legal counsel, he decided to provide new information that changes the trajectory of the entire case.

  • Direct Involvement: Padmo signaled his intention to formally admit his role, stating he was directly involved in executing the act after obtaining an explosive device.
  • Exonerating Others: The accused was adamant that the other individuals currently facing charges in connection with the blast had no involvement. He expressed deep concern that “innocent” people remained entangled in the legal system.
  • Request for Speed: Padmo told the Magistrate he wants the case resolved “without delay,” seeking a swift end to the committal proceedings.

The Legal Hurdle: DPP Review Required

Despite Padmo’s verbal admission in open court, the wheels of justice cannot turn on a whim. The prosecution made it clear that a “change in trajectory” requires a formal process.

  1. Formal Submission: The defense must now prepare a written submission detailing Padmo’s intent and his new disclosures.
  2. DPP Input: This document will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a high-level review to determine if the charges against the co-accused will be dropped or if a plea deal will be entertained.
  3. Two-Week Window: The court was advised that this review process is expected to take approximately 14 days.

Tragic Context: The October 2025 Explosion

The blast remains one of the most harrowing incidents in Guyana’s recent history. The explosion, which ripped through the city gas station last October, resulted in the tragic death of 7-year-old Sariah Bourne and caused widespread devastation. Padmo’s sudden willingness to “fall on his sword” brings a new layer of complexity to a case that has gripped the nation for months.

Next Steps

Acting Chief Magistrate McGusty has postponed the matter until April 20, 2026, allowing time for the DPP to review the defense’s submission and decide how the prosecution against the multiple defendants will proceed.

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