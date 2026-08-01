Official Emancipation Day 2026 Address to the Nation

Delivered by: His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Date: August 1, 2026

Occasion: 188th Emancipation Anniversary Observance

I. Homage to the Ancestors and the Dawn of Freedom

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Guyanese at home and across the diaspora on this Emancipation Day 2026. Today, we pay homage to the resistance, resolve, resourcefulness, and resilience of our African ancestors in the face of the most abominable system ever known to mankind: the transatlantic trade in captive Africans and the brutal machinery of slavery. Those subjected to the horrors of enslavement never relinquished their dignity, their humanity, or their quest for liberation. On this Emancipation Day, we recall that when the long night of bondage gave way to the dawn of freedom, our forebears did not greet the morning with bitterness in their hearts. Instead, they fixed their gaze steadily upon the future, seeking to create from their freedom a better world for themselves and for generations yet unborn.”

II. The Village Movement and Building Modern Guyana

“That very first Emancipation Day marked the dawn of a new journey—one driven by an unquenchable yearning for economic empowerment and self-determination. In the decades that followed, African Guyanese rose with extraordinary purpose. They transformed their circumstances in remarkable ways. Through the Village Movement, they pooled their resources to purchase lands and establish communities. These villages became the bedrock of resilience, the crucibles of culture, and the seedbeds of nationhood. Through Education: They sharpened minds.

They sharpened minds. Through Entrepreneurship: They built enterprises.

They built enterprises. Through Agriculture: Their farms provided food for our homes and markets.

Their farms provided food for our homes and markets. Through Resource Mining: They brought forth gold, bauxite, and diamonds that fed the nation’s progress.

They brought forth gold, bauxite, and diamonds that fed the nation’s progress. Through Society & Culture: Through sport, arts, politics, and the professions, they enriched every facet of our national life. Their contributions are the very pillars upon which modern Guyana stands. Our African ancestors erected these pillars for every generation that would follow, so that we might stand tall and reach for broader dreams.”

III. Transforming Pain Into Purpose and Unity

“Let us, therefore, continue to learn from their example, including in the face of adversity. They did not allow tragedy to harden their hearts into hatred. Instead, they transformed their sorrow into solidarity and their pain into purpose. They wept together, prayed together, and rebuilt together. In celebrating the achievements of our African ancestors, let us reaffirm our faith in one another. Let us refuse the seduction of suspicion and the poison of enmity. The greatest honor we can pay to them is in the work we do to create a society rooted in mutual respect, genuine equality, and shared prosperity. It is in the bridges we build across every divide. Let us continue to build a Guyana that is truly free, truly prosperous, and just for every man, woman, and child who calls this land home.”

IV. Benediction and National Charge

“May the spirit of our African ancestors guide us. May their resilience inspire us. And may their dream of a united, dignified, and sovereign people live on in our hearts and hands, together and always. My best wishes to all on this Emancipation Day 2026. May God continue to bless our nation, bless all our peoples, and inspire us through the sacrifices, commitment, dedication, and selfless work of our ancestors. Let their dream be our reality.

Let their sacrifices be the fuel for our renewed energy and renewed spirit in humanity and in love for each other.

Let their pain be a reminder of what they endured for us to enjoy a safer, better, and more free world. Let us cherish their sacrifice by recommitting individually and collectively to live every day: In freedom for freedom, In peace for peace, In unity for unity. May God continue to bless us all as a nation and as a people. May God continue to have mercy and be merciful on all of us as we work towards a stronger, more united, and prosperous Guyana. May the sacrifices of our ancestors be that fuel that continues to take us forward together. God bless all of you.”