Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeNewsNORTON SNUBS ON SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS
NewsPolitics

NORTON SNUBS ON SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
415

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and outgoing Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has dismissed the idea of agreeing to substantive judicial appointments for Chancellor and Chief Justice, despite a request from President Irfaan Ali to finalize the long-delayed process.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the issue, Norton made it clear that he would not support the removal of acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, unless he heard directly from her that she had voluntarily agreed to step down.

“I made it very, very clear—as pellucid as I can—that I was not prepared to support the removal of Justice Cummings unless she herself told me she had voluntarily agreed to go,” Norton stated.

The Opposition Leader explained that he viewed it as inappropriate to make any new appointments without first engaging with the current acting Chancellor. He further indicated that no meaningful discussions were held with her regarding the transition, despite the President’s push to have the appointments confirmed before the convening of the 13th Parliament.

Norton also rejected any suggestion of confirming Justice Singh as Chief Justice, citing concerns about character and suitability.

“I was not prepared to make Justice Singh Chief Justice and confirm it. There were others of better character who didn’t have some of the public outbursts that Singh had,” he asserted.

When asked if he would have agreed to confirm Justice Wiltshire only, Norton said that such a decision could only be made after consultation with incoming Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

The PNCR Leader underscored his firm belief in succession planning, arguing that senior members of the judiciary should be elevated before their juniors, to maintain fairness and institutional integrity.

“I believe in succession planning. Those who have served longer and proven themselves must be allowed to advance before juniors supersede them,” he emphasized.

The stalemate over the appointments of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice has persisted for nearly two decades, with successive administrations failing to secure bipartisan agreement—a constitutional requirement in Guyana’s judicial appointment process.

Previous article
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT NECESSARY FOR ENHANCE BORDER SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE TO TRACK UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS NORTON
Next article
HAGUE JIB RESIDENT OUTRAGED OVER DUMPED CHICKEN WASTE, CALLS FOR URGENT CLEANUP AND ACTION FROM AUTHORITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NORTON SAYS APNU MUST STUDY PATTERN OF LOSING GROUND TO NEWCOMER...

TRIUMPH YOUTH DIES IN VEHICULAR ACCIDENT