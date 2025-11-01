NORTON SNUBS ON SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and outgoing Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has dismissed the idea of agreeing to substantive judicial appointments for Chancellor and Chief Justice, despite a request from President Irfaan Ali to finalize the long-delayed process.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the issue, Norton made it clear that he would not support the removal of acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, unless he heard directly from her that she had voluntarily agreed to step down.

“I made it very, very clear—as pellucid as I can—that I was not prepared to support the removal of Justice Cummings unless she herself told me she had voluntarily agreed to go,” Norton stated.

The Opposition Leader explained that he viewed it as inappropriate to make any new appointments without first engaging with the current acting Chancellor. He further indicated that no meaningful discussions were held with her regarding the transition, despite the President’s push to have the appointments confirmed before the convening of the 13th Parliament.

Norton also rejected any suggestion of confirming Justice Singh as Chief Justice, citing concerns about character and suitability.

“I was not prepared to make Justice Singh Chief Justice and confirm it. There were others of better character who didn’t have some of the public outbursts that Singh had,” he asserted.

When asked if he would have agreed to confirm Justice Wiltshire only, Norton said that such a decision could only be made after consultation with incoming Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

The PNCR Leader underscored his firm belief in succession planning, arguing that senior members of the judiciary should be elevated before their juniors, to maintain fairness and institutional integrity.

“I believe in succession planning. Those who have served longer and proven themselves must be allowed to advance before juniors supersede them,” he emphasized.

The stalemate over the appointments of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice has persisted for nearly two decades, with successive administrations failing to secure bipartisan agreement—a constitutional requirement in Guyana’s judicial appointment process.

