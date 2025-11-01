Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeNewsHAGUE JIB RESIDENT OUTRAGED OVER DUMPED CHICKEN WASTE, CALLS FOR URGENT CLEANUP...
News

HAGUE JIB RESIDENT OUTRAGED OVER DUMPED CHICKEN WASTE, CALLS FOR URGENT CLEANUP AND ACTION FROM AUTHORITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
349

By: Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News |

A growing environmental and public health crisis is unfolding on the West Coast of Demerara, where residents of Hague Jib are voicing outrage after what appears to be bags of decomposing chicken parts were dumped into a nearby canal — causing an unbearable stench and raising serious sanitation concerns.

For nearly two weeks, residents say they have been forced to endure the foul odor emanating from the drains behind their homes, where multiple garbage bags filled with rotting chicken remains have been seen floating and decaying in the stagnant water.

“There’s a chicken place, and they dump everything in the trench. It’s been two weeks now, and the smell is terrible,” one frustrated resident told HGPTV Nightly News, adding that small children in the area have been affected by the unsanitary conditions.

Despite numerous complaints to local and regional authorities, residents claim no action has been taken to remove the waste or identify those responsible for the illegal dumping.

The affected community is now appealing to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and environmental health officers to intervene immediately, warning that the decomposing animal matter poses a serious health hazard and could contaminate nearby water sources.

“We just want the authorities to come and remove the bags. This is affecting our homes and our health,” another resident pleaded.

Health and environmental officials are being urged to investigate the matter urgently and to enforce proper waste disposal practices for poultry and meat-processing businesses operating in the area.

Residents say they simply want their community cleaned up and their well-being protected before the situation worsens.

Previous article
NORTON SNUBS ON SUBSTANTIVE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS
Next article
GOVERNMENT SEEKING PARTNER TO ESTABLISH GAS BOTTLING AND LOGISTICS COMPANY, TO DISTRIBUTE COOKING GAS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BALANCE BETWEEN HEALTH AND ECONOMY CENTRAL IN COVID FIGHT – PRESIDENT

PS RESPONDS TO PROPAGANDA