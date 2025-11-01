HAGUE JIB RESIDENT OUTRAGED OVER DUMPED CHICKEN WASTE, CALLS FOR URGENT CLEANUP AND ACTION FROM AUTHORITIES

By: Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News |

A growing environmental and public health crisis is unfolding on the West Coast of Demerara, where residents of Hague Jib are voicing outrage after what appears to be bags of decomposing chicken parts were dumped into a nearby canal — causing an unbearable stench and raising serious sanitation concerns.

For nearly two weeks, residents say they have been forced to endure the foul odor emanating from the drains behind their homes, where multiple garbage bags filled with rotting chicken remains have been seen floating and decaying in the stagnant water.

“There’s a chicken place, and they dump everything in the trench. It’s been two weeks now, and the smell is terrible,” one frustrated resident told HGPTV Nightly News, adding that small children in the area have been affected by the unsanitary conditions.

Despite numerous complaints to local and regional authorities, residents claim no action has been taken to remove the waste or identify those responsible for the illegal dumping.

The affected community is now appealing to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and environmental health officers to intervene immediately, warning that the decomposing animal matter poses a serious health hazard and could contaminate nearby water sources.

“We just want the authorities to come and remove the bags. This is affecting our homes and our health,” another resident pleaded.

Health and environmental officials are being urged to investigate the matter urgently and to enforce proper waste disposal practices for poultry and meat-processing businesses operating in the area.

Residents say they simply want their community cleaned up and their well-being protected before the situation worsens.

